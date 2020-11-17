CTT Vs BSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Catalunya Tigers CC and Badalona Shaheen CC to lock horns in Match 26 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 on Tuesday, November 17 at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. The live action of the match will commence at 3:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our CTT vs BSH match prediction, CTT vs BSH playing 11, and CTT vs BSH Dream11 team. The CTT vs BSH live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

CTT vs BSH live: CTT vs BSH Dream11 prediction and preview

Catalunya Tigers started their ECS T10 campaign on a promising note with two successive victories. However, they failed to replicate the same success in their latest encounter where they faced an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat against Pak I Care. They will be keen to bounce back and claim two crucial points to get moving on the table.

Badalona Shaheen CC have had a decent run so far in the competition. The side have featured in six matches and have won three of those. They are coming into the contest after a clinical win over Fateh CC and will be high on confidence. Both teams have proven T10 stars in their line-up, and an enthralling duel between them is on cards.

CTT vs BSH Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CTT vs BSH Dream11 team

CTT vs BSH Dream11 prediction: CTT squad for CTT vs BSH Dream11 team

Tahir Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Zain Ul Abiddin, Muhammad Ilyas, Davinder Singh Kaur, Jamshad Afzal, Ali Sarmad, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Muhammad Amir Raza, Umair Aftab, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Zeeshan, Musadaq Mubarak, Asim Ashraf, Hardeep Singh, Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Kashif, Naveed Ahmad, Razaqat Ali, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Noor Ahmadzai

CTT vs BSH Dream11 prediction: BSH squad for CTT vs BSH Dream11 team

Babar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad, Hamza Saleem, Badar Iqbal, Kuldeep Lal, Adeel Abbas, Hamza Ali, Nazim Muhammad, Adil Hassan, Mustafa Saleem, Hamza Malik, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Hamza Sanwal, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Malik Mati Ur Rehman.

CTT vs BSH Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CTT vs BSH playing 11

K Lal

H Saleem

D Kaur

A Muhammad

CTT vs BSH match prediction: CTT vs BSH Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: K Lal (c), B Khan

Batsmen: D Kaur, D Khan, M Ali

All-rounders: H Saleem (vc), M Ur-Rehman, U Aftab

Bowlers: A Muhammad, M Ur-Rehman, G Sarwar

CTT vs BSH live: CTT vs BSH Dream11 prediction

As per our CTT vs BSH Dream11 prediction, BSH will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CTT vs BSH Dream11 prediction, top picks and CTT vs BSH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. CTT vs BSH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

