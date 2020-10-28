CTT Vs HCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Catalunya Tigers CC will battle it out against Hawks CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, October 28. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 5:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our CTT vs HCC match prediction and CTT vs HCC Dream11 team. The CTT vs HCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: HCC Vs BCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

CTT vs HCC live: CTT vs HCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Speaking about this match, both teams are out of the race for a place in the knockout stage and will be competing for pride. CTT are 5th on the points table with 4 points, while HCC are 7th on the table with 2 points. HCC will look to win their remaining matches in the competition and end the season on a high, while CTT are also looking for a win after a stop-start campaign. Expect both teams to go all out and win the 2 points on offer by fielding their best players in the CTT vs HCC playing 11.

Also Read: BCC Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

CTT vs HCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CTT vs HCC Dream11 team

CTT vs HCC Dream11 prediction: CTT squad for CTT vs HCC Dream11 team

Tahir Ilyas(wk), Davinder Singh Kaur, Jamshad Afzal, Sufian Ansar, Umair Aftab, Muhammad Zeeshan, Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Mustansar Iqbal, Asim Ashraf, Shahzaib Akram, Hardeep Singh, Zain Ul Abiddin

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona BCC Vs KCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

CTT vs HCC Dream11 prediction: HCC squad for CTT vs HCC Dream11 team

Muhammad Sanaullah (W/K), Kamraan Zia, Zafar Farhan, Amir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad Shahzad, Muhammad Sohail, Abdul Haseeb, Umar Latif, Waheed Elahi, Muhammad Bilal, Inzamam Gulfam, Hassan Mujtaba, Muhammad Hanzala, Adnan Zia, Amir Ali, Naqash Ahmad, Umair Muhammad

Also Read: David Warner, Saha Take Dream11 IPL 2020's Leading Wicket-taker Rabada To The Cleaners

CTT vs HCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CTT vs HCC Dream11 team

Ghulam Sarwar

Umair Latif

Davinder Singh Kaur

Muhammad Bilal

CTT vs HCC match prediction: CTT vs HCC Dream11 team

CTT vs HCC live: CTT vs HCC Dream11 prediction

As per our CTT vs HCC Dream11 prediction, CTT will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CTT vs HCC Dream11 prediction, CTT vs HCC top picks and CTT vs HCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CTT vs HCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.