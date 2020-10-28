CTT Vs HCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Catalunya Tigers CC will battle it out against Hawks CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, October 28. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 5:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our CTT vs HCC match prediction and CTT vs HCC Dream11 team. The CTT vs HCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Speaking about this match, both teams are out of the race for a place in the knockout stage and will be competing for pride. CTT are 5th on the points table with 4 points, while HCC are 7th on the table with 2 points. HCC will look to win their remaining matches in the competition and end the season on a high, while CTT are also looking for a win after a stop-start campaign. Expect both teams to go all out and win the 2 points on offer by fielding their best players in the CTT vs HCC playing 11.
Tahir Ilyas(wk), Davinder Singh Kaur, Jamshad Afzal, Sufian Ansar, Umair Aftab, Muhammad Zeeshan, Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Mustansar Iqbal, Asim Ashraf, Shahzaib Akram, Hardeep Singh, Zain Ul Abiddin
Muhammad Sanaullah (W/K), Kamraan Zia, Zafar Farhan, Amir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad Shahzad, Muhammad Sohail, Abdul Haseeb, Umar Latif, Waheed Elahi, Muhammad Bilal, Inzamam Gulfam, Hassan Mujtaba, Muhammad Hanzala, Adnan Zia, Amir Ali, Naqash Ahmad, Umair Muhammad
Ghulam Sarwar
Umair Latif
Davinder Singh Kaur
Muhammad Bilal
As per our CTT vs HCC Dream11 prediction, CTT will be favourites to win the match.
