David Warner, Saha Take Dream11 IPL 2020's Leading Wicket-taker Rabada To The Cleaners

The 47th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season went underway today at Dubai between David Warner-led Hyderabad and Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi. While Delhi won the toss and opted to field first, their decision seems to have backfired as the Hyderabad batsmen batted with serious intent to rack up 219-2 off their 20 overs. Skipper David Warner opened the innings alongside dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha and the duo pulled, drove and clobbered their way to a 107-run opening stand.

Dream11 IPL 2020: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha punish high-flying Delhi bowlers

IPL news: Hyderabad openers take tournament’s leading paceman Kagiso Rabada to the cleaners

Delhi’s in-form paceman and Dream11 IPL 2020’s leading wicket-taker Kagiso Rabada went wicket-less in his expensive four-over spell against Hyderabad. The speedster conceded 54 runs in the innings, with David Warner hammering 22 of those in a single over. Facing Rabada in the sixth over, Warner blasted four boundaries and a massive six over long-on to provide his side their best powerplay score (77-0 after six overs) this season.

Apart from David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha also terrorised the Delhi bowlers with an imperial 87-run knock. The dashing wicketkeeper was promoted to open their innings in favour of Jonny Bairstow. Playing only his second match of the season, Saha registered his seventh IPL fifty and his first this year. His boundary-laden innings came off just 45 deliveries.

Kagiso Rabada’s wicket-less spell means that the South African bowler will remain stuck at 23 wickets this season at least until Delhi face their next opponents (Mumbai) on Saturday, October 31. In terms of the number of Dream11 IPL 2020 wickets, he is followed by Punjab’s speed demon and yorker specialist Mohammad Shami with 20 wickets. Jofra Archer (17 wickets), Jasprit Bumrah (17 wickets) and Yuzvendra Chahal (16 wickets) round off the top five wicket-takers list of the season.

Hyderabad vs Delhi: David Warner clubs Kagiso Rabada for a 22-run over, watch video

IPL news: Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad vs Delhi live updates

At the time of publishing, the Delhi batsmen reached 66-4 in nine overs. Rishabh Pant and skipper Shreyas Iyer were batting at the crease with their side still 154 runs away from Hyderabad’s colossal first-innings effort. Earlier, in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan departed for a first-ball duck and Marcus Stoinis also failed with the bat, contributing just five runs in his side’s run-chase attempt. Hyderabad’s spin sensation and Afghanistan’s T20 veteran Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed two wickets for just three runs in his first couple of overs.

