CTT Vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Catalunya Tigers CC will battle it out against United CC Girona in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, October 20. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our CTT vs UCC match prediction and CTT vs UCC Dream11 team. The CTT vs UCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

CTT vs UCC live: CTT vs UCC Dream11 prediction and preview

This clash is between the two sides who are in the top half of the points table in Group A. Catalunya Tigers CC are placed at the 3rd spot of the points table, having won 2 out of 4 matches, while United CC Girona are above them at the second spot. The only thing that separates the two is their net run rate and this clash provides an opportunity for the winner to go on top of the table. Both teams have quality players in their ranks and they would look to field their best players in the CTT vs UCC playing 11

CTT vs UCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CTT vs UCC Dream11 team

CTT vs UCC Dream11 prediction: CTT squad for CTT vs UCC Dream11 team

Davinder Singh Kaur, Sufian Ansar, Samar Shamshad, Tahir Ilyas (wk), Zulqarnain Haider, Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Muhammad Zeeshan, Hardeep Singh, Musadaq Mubarak, Mustansar Iqbal, Ali Sarmad, Shahzaib Akram, Zain-Ul-Abiddin, Naveed Ahmad, Ghulam Dastgeer, Asim Ashraf, Muhammad Ilyas, Asad Ali, Muhammad Amir Raza, Jamshad Afzal, Umair Aftab.

CTT vs UCC Dream11 prediction: UCC squad for CTT vs UCC Dream11 team

Muhammad Ehsan (wk), Aamar Shakoor, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar (c), Muhammad Shabbir, Aziz Mohammad Babarkrkhail, Khalid Ahmadi, Raja Umer Abbas, Sumair Safdar Khan, Kamran Muhammad, Syed Faisal Hussain, Shafat Ali Syed, Muhammad Sheraz, Hikmat Khan, Rajwinder Singh, Suleman Akhtar Lodhi, Sheroz Ahmed, Harvinder Singh, Paramvir Singh, Sachin, Imran Ishaque Shahid, Shakil Ahmed, Muhammad Shakeel, Adil Ali, Mirza Basharat Aziz, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Tarandeep Singh Pannu, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Abid Mahboob.

CTT vs UCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CTT vs UCC Dream11 team

Muhammad Ehsan

Ghulam Sarwar

Davinder Singh Kaur

Khalid Ahmadi

CTT vs UCC match prediction: CTT vs UCC Dream11 team

CTT vs UCC live: CTT vs UCC Dream11 prediction

As per our CTT vs UCC Dream11 prediction, CTT will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CTT vs UCC Dream11 prediction, CTT vs UCC top picks and CTT vs UCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CTT vs UCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

