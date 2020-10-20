ECS T10 Barcelona HCC Vs PKCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Hawks CC will battle Pakcelona CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, October 20. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground in Barcelona at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the HCC vs PKCC live streaming info, how to watch HCC vs PKCC live in India and where to catch HCC vs PKCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: HCC vs PKCC live streaming info and preview

This match is between two teams who are desperate to get their season back on track, making this league stage tie very crucial. While HCC are yet to put up points on the table, PKCC have a slight edge, having already tasted victory in the tournament. Both teams lost their previous match to Badalona Shaheen CC and will be looking to bounce back with a win in the upcoming clash. Fans can expect a great contest between bat and ball

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report ahead of HCC vs PKCC live streaming

Coming to the weather conditions, there will be cloud cover during the match. The humidity is forecasted at 53% with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius. Despite the cloudy condition, both teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report ahead of HCC vs PKCC live streaming

The 22-yard strip has been supportive for both bowler and batsmen who have been able to take advantage. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will likely enjoy the surface. With cloud cover during the match, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets to give team an upper hand.

HCC vs PKCC live streaming: HCC vs PKCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch HCC vs PKCC live in India and HCC vs PKCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For HCC vs PKCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode

