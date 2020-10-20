HCC Vs PKCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Quick links:
Hawks CC are set to face Pakcelona CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, October 20. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground and will commence at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our HCC vs PKCC match prediction and HCC vs PKCC Dream11 team. HCC vs PKCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Also Read: FCC Vs HCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview
PKCC are currently placed 6th in the Group A points table with two points in the bag. They come into this contest after losing their previous encounter to Badalona Shaheen CC. A win in this match is crucial for PKCC as they look to get their season back on track. On the other hand, HCC also lost their previous match to Badalona Shaheen CC in the only match they have played so far and will be looking to get their campaign back on track with a win over PKCC.
Also Read: Rishabh Pant Amuses Fans After Mimicking Ricky Ponting From Behind In Interview: Watch'
Kamran Zia, Khuram Shahzad, Amir Hamza, Zafar Farhan, Muhammad Bilal, Umar Latif, Muhammad Sanaullah, Amir Ali, Inzamam Gulfam, Abdul Haseeb, Naqash Ahmed, M Hanzala, Hassan Mujtaba, Waheed Elahi Chaudhry, Muhammad Sohail, Adnan Zia, Umair Muhammad.
Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona FCC Vs HCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report
Ishtiaq Nazir, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Rameez Mehmood, Azeem Azam, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Jahanzaib Asghar, Muhammad Adnan, Shahzad Khan, Adeel Ahmed, Khurram Javeed, Adalat Ali, Raja Waqas Shahzad, Syed Abu Bakar Hussain, Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Iftikhar, Muhammad Ramzan, Mansab Ali, Ali Imran, Saleem Haider, Muhammad Faiz-ul-Hassan, Nouman Rukhsar, Moazzam Javed, Tanveer Hussain Shah, Ajaz Arif, Muhammad Asif Butt, Atiq Ur-Rehman, Ameer Hamza.
Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Jay Shah Tweets In Pride After Historic 2 Super Over Games On Sunday
As per our HCC vs PKCC Dream11 prediction, PKCC will be favourites to win the match.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Rishabh Pant amuses fans after mimicking Ricky Ponting from behind in interview: Watch
55 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Jay Shah tweets in pride after historic 2 Super Over games on Sunday
58 mins ago
ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs HCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
1 hour ago
Pakistan Cricket Board gives Jan 2021 ultimatum for BCCI to grant visas for T20 World Cup
1 hour ago
Kedar Jadhav memes rule Twitter again, netizens troll batsman for 7-ball 4 vs Rajasthan
1 hour ago
FCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points