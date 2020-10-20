HCC Vs PKCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Hawks CC are set to face Pakcelona CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, October 20. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground and will commence at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our HCC vs PKCC match prediction and HCC vs PKCC Dream11 team. HCC vs PKCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

HCC vs PKCC live: HCC vs PKCC Dream11 prediction and preview

PKCC are currently placed 6th in the Group A points table with two points in the bag. They come into this contest after losing their previous encounter to Badalona Shaheen CC. A win in this match is crucial for PKCC as they look to get their season back on track. On the other hand, HCC also lost their previous match to Badalona Shaheen CC in the only match they have played so far and will be looking to get their campaign back on track with a win over PKCC.

HCC vs PKCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the HCC vs PKCC Dream11 team

HCC vs PKCC Dream11 prediction: HCC squad for HCC vs PKCC Dream11 team

Kamran Zia, Khuram Shahzad, Amir Hamza, Zafar Farhan, Muhammad Bilal, Umar Latif, Muhammad Sanaullah, Amir Ali, Inzamam Gulfam, Abdul Haseeb, Naqash Ahmed, M Hanzala, Hassan Mujtaba, Waheed Elahi Chaudhry, Muhammad Sohail, Adnan Zia, Umair Muhammad.

HCC vs PKCC Dream11 prediction: PKCC squad for HCC vs PKCC Dream11 team

Ishtiaq Nazir, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Rameez Mehmood, Azeem Azam, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Jahanzaib Asghar, Muhammad Adnan, Shahzad Khan, Adeel Ahmed, Khurram Javeed, Adalat Ali, Raja Waqas Shahzad, Syed Abu Bakar Hussain, Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Iftikhar, Muhammad Ramzan, Mansab Ali, Ali Imran, Saleem Haider, Muhammad Faiz-ul-Hassan, Nouman Rukhsar, Moazzam Javed, Tanveer Hussain Shah, Ajaz Arif, Muhammad Asif Butt, Atiq Ur-Rehman, Ameer Hamza.

HCC vs PKCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for HCC vs PKCC Dream11 team

Shahzad Khan

Umar Latif

Abdul Haseeb

Ishtiaq Nazir

HCC vs PKCC match prediction: HCC vs PKCC Dream11 team

HCC vs PKCC live: HCC vs PKCC Dream11 prediction

As per our HCC vs PKCC Dream11 prediction, PKCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The HCC vs PKCC Dream11 prediction, HCC vs PKCC top picks and HCC vs PKCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HCC vs PKCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / Twitter

