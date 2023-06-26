CWC 2023 Qualifiers: Wanindu Hasaranga Equals 33-year-old Massive Record During SL Vs IRE

Why You Are Reading This: Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by a mammoth margin of 133 runs in the Group B match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Sunday. The Lankan side maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament, closing in on the chances of securing one of the two remaining places in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. While Dimuth Karunaratne hammered a sensational century in the first innings, star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga went all guns blazing in the second innings to create history.

3 Things You Need To Know

Sri Lanka scored 325 runs in the first innings after losing the toss

Karunaratne hit 103 runs off 103 balls, helping Sri Lanka to reach 325

Chasing the total, Ireland collapsed on 192 runs in 31 overs

Wanindu Hasaranga enlists his name in a major cricketing record book

Chasing 326 runs, Ireland were off to a poor start as they were reduced to 39/2 in just 6.2 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga then continued his impressive show in the ICC CWC 2023 Qualifiers by registering another five-wicket haul. This was the third consecutive match for Sri Lanka in the tournament, where Hasaranga took a fifer.

With his show on Sunday, the star spinner equaled a 33-year-old cricketing record. He is the only bowler after former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis to register three consecutive five-wicket hauls in ODI cricket. Courtesy of his show, Sri Lanka successfully eliminated Ireland from the group stage and guaranteed that Scotland and Oman will join them in the next round.

What is the format for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers?

A total of 10 teams locked horns in the group stage after being divided into two groups of five teams each. At the end of the league stage, the top three teams from each group will advance into the CWC Qualifier Super Six stage. The top two teams at the end of the Super Six stage will then advance into the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled to be held later this year in India.