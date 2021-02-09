James Anderson Looks Forward To 2nd Test With Fans; Discusses Day 5's Remarkable Spell

After limiting the Indian batting line-up with his sensational spell on Day 5 of the first India Vs England Test, English pacer James Anderson expressed his eagerness to play the 2nd Test against India, looking forward to the fans who would fill up the empty stands of the MA Chidambaram Stadium. While the first India vs England Test match was played behind closed doors, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) last week allowed a 50 percent crowd for the second Test at the stadium.

"The safety around the bubble in the hotel is so strict and I am sure they will take all the right precautions. They are gearing up for the fans to come in which would be great and we look forward to that," Anderson said during a virtual press conference.

Anderson discusses Day 5's play

Discussing his successful feat today, Anderson was all praise for his Team crediting England's win to 'a complete performance from the whole team.' "It was a solid performance throughout the five days and I thought it was a complete performance from the whole team. We feel like we are building something and we push each other. For me, as I get older, I feel like I need to work harder and we are trying to develop skills to win anywhere in the world which you need to do if you want to get to number one which is our goal," he said.

"I feel like I am getting better and feel that I can still keep improving. Fitness, skills and consistency is something that I am continuously trying to improve. I cannot see why I cannot keep getting better," he added.

James Anderson showcased nothing but brilliance on the field on Day 5 after he generated a reverse swing dismissing India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, sending his stumps flying. Two deliveries earlier, the 38-year-old batsman had dismissed a well-set Shubman Gill for 50 with a similar reverse delivery. Ultimately, the veteran pacer dismissed wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant snubbing any hopes that India had for winning the first Test.

With England defeating India by 227 runs in the first Test, the visitors have earned first place and 70.2 percentage points on the points table, increasing their chances to secure one of the three series results.

(With Agency Inputs)

