Dale Steyn Calls Sachin Tendulkar 'Wall' While Naming Rahul Dravid In Best Batsmen List

Veteran South African fast bowler Dale Steyn, like many other cricketers at present, is using his time at home to engage with fans on social media. In an interactive Q&A session with his fans on Twitter recently, the South African was asked by one of users to name the five best batsmen he has played against. In reply, Steyn mentioned the likes of former Indian cricket captains Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in his illustrious list of names.

Also Read | On This Day Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid Set Record Partnership

Dale Steyn picks best batsmen, includes Indian batting icons

Apart from Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, Dale Steyn also mentioned the names of Ricky Ponting, Chris Gayle and Kevin Pietersen as some of the other batsmen who he deems to be the “best”. While he named his five personal best batsmen, he seems to have mistakenly mixed up a certain nickname. In his tweet, he referred Sachin Tendulkar as the “Wall”, a nickname which is famously associated with Rahul Dravid for his solid defensive batting technique.

Best batsman you’ve ever played against — Cole Largier (@cole_largier) April 12, 2020

Faaak bud they all good ey! Ponting was prime, Sachin was a wall, Dravid, Gayle, KP, they were all so good! https://t.co/oJbOitUDd0 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 12, 2020

Also Read | AB De Villiers Reveals Sachin Tendulkar And Ricky Ponting Are NOT His Childhood Heroes

Dale Steyn against Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Ricky Ponting

In 2008, Dale Steyn picked up 18 wickets in three Tests in Australia and was an instrumental figure in South Africa’s win ‘Down Under’. He troubled the then Australian captain Ricky Ponting in the series and the two shared some riveting contests against each other thereafter. He also enjoyed similar success in India a few months prior to Australia’s tour. In the Motera Test against India in 2008, Steyn picked up 5-23 to bowl out a star-studded Indian batting line-up which included both Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, for just 76. The right-arm pacer continued to bowl with the same ferocity in Test cricket until he announced his retirement from the format in 2019.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Matches Ricky Ponting, Kane Williamson Similar To Sachin Tendulkar: Brad Hogg

Dale Steyn in IPL 2020

Dale Steyn was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL 2020 auction for the upcoming edition. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently postponed IPL 2020 in wake of the highly-contagious coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Prithvi Shaw Opens Up On Sachin Tendulkar Comparisons, Thanks Rahul Dravid & Ricky Ponting

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Reminds 'Jammy' Rahul Dravid About How He Used To Be A Menace For Bowlers