Prithvi Shaw Opens Up On Sachin Tendulkar Comparisons, Thanks Rahul Dravid & Ricky Ponting

Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw is one of the best young talents in the country. The right-hander broke several records on his Test debut. Prithvi Shaw became the youngest player to score a 50-plus score on debut for India. Prithvi Shaw was also the second youngest to score a Test century for India.

Prithvi Shaw opens up on comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar

But after a promising start to his Test career, Prithvi Shaw suffered a lateral ligament injury to his left ankle during a tour match and subsequently missed the first Test against Australia. His misery further augmented when he consumed a cough syrup which had a banned substance. He was out of cricketing action from March 16 to November 15 last year and asked fellow youngsters to be careful about what they consume.

The 20-year old has often drawn comparisons with batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar because of his technique. Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh even said that Prithvi Shaw’s technique is “just so much” like Sachin Tendulkar’s, during his debut against West Indies in 2018.

Now, Prithvi Shaw has opened up on his comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar. While talking to The Times of India, Prithvi Shaw said he was thankful to Mark Waugh for comparing him to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and added that he has just started his career and he wouldn’t like to compare himself to a legend like Sachin Tendulkar. Prithvi Shaw further said that it is Mark Waugh's generosity that he said something like that. Prithvi Shaw also said that it will be an honour if he can just keep learning from such legends, which will help him improve his game and improve as a person too.

Prithvi Shaw was thankful to Sachin Tendulkar for his insights. He said that whenever Sachin Tendulkar is in Mumbai, he tries and meet him. He added if he is practicing and Sachin Tendulkar is free, he just comes to the nets and gives him advice. He also said that whenever he feels any discomfort with his batting or need any advice, Sachin Tendulkar is someone who is always there for him. Shaw also revealed how Tendulkar told him to feel free about calling or messaging him anytime and added that he has helped him a lot during his journey.

Shaw was also thankful to other legends of the game such as Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly, all of whom have coached or mentored him at some point of his career so far. Rahul Dravid was his coach when he played for the India A and India U-19 teams. On the other hand, Shaw got the opportunity to rub shoulders with Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly in the IPL 2019 while playing for the Delhi Capitals.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER