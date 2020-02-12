Dale Steyn Heaps Praise On Jofra Archer, Has A Very Important Message For Him

Dale Steyn has urged England to take good care of their young pace sensation Jofra Archer. Archer's South Africa tour was cut short after he had suffered a stress-related injury in his elbow during the Test series. It was then revealed that he would be out of action for three months which means that he will not be able to participate in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) apart from the Test series against Sri Lanka.

READ: David Warner cannot hide his excitement to tour South Africa once again, here's why

READ: MT vs MWR Dream11 Pro50 prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

Dale Steyn on Jofra Archer

During a recent interview, Dale Steyn heaped praises on Jofra Archer by calling him phenomenal as well as great and then went on to say that he had seen Archer bowl two balls in the county circuit and he knew that the youngster would achieve greatness in the coming years. The veteran South African fast bowler then mentioned that the Barbadian-born English cricketer is already a World Cup winner and the rest is history.

However, Steyn sympathized on Jofra's elbow injury and stated from his experience that a pacer will get an injury every now and then.

Jofra Archer injury: When will Jofra Archer return?

Archer's recovery will be taken care of by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and a rehabilitation period of three months is being reported for the pacer. There could be developments, however, and it is possible that Archer may return to play earlier than expected. His IPL 2020 franchise Rajasthan Royals will definitely be hoping for his recovery as the English pacer is a prime aspect of the team's playoff plans. However, if Archer's recovery period extends to the entirety of the stipulated three months, the pacer will definitely miss the IPL 2020.

Rajasthan Royals remain optimistic about Jofra Archer's recovery

Speaking to a leading cricket portal about Jofra Archer's recovery, Rajasthan Royals head coach Andrew McDonald mentioned that the Rajasthan Royals will be collaborating with the ECB and monitoring the progression of Archer's recovery. While the team is respecting the statement that the ECB has made, they are not completely ruling out the possibility of Archer making a quicker recovery. McDonald confidently stated that the team is no hurry to replace Archer and will give the pacer some time to heal. The head coach also conveyed his good wishes to Archer and failed to be bogged down by his injury as they are "a part of the game".

READ: CC vs TIT Dream11 Momentum Cup prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

READ: RAN vs MOU Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details