RAN Vs MOU Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Rangers will square off against the Mountaineers in the 9th match of the Pro50 Championship 2020. The match will take place on Wednesday, February 12 at Harare. It will commence at 1:00 PM (IST).

Rangers are reeling at the bottom of the table as they have lost 3 out of the 3 games they have played. They lost their last match against Mashonaland Eagles by 111 runs without putting up a fight. Chasing 253 in 36 overs, they were bundled out for 141. Their batsmen failed to click which led to their downfall. Rangers will look to win this fixture and get going on the points table.

On the other hand, Mountaineers are the table-toppers. They have managed to win 3 out of the 4 games they have played. Mountaineers won their last match against Mid West Rhinos by 10 runs. They currently have 8 points from four games. Mountaineers will look to continue their good run and win this fixture.

Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

RAN vs MOU Dream11 Squads

RAN vs MOU Dream11: Rangers Squad

Clive Chitumba (Captain), Clive Imbayago (Wicket-keeper), Brian Mudzinganyama, Tanunurwa Makoni, Brendan Taylor, Johnathan Campbell, Daniel Zvidzai, Marshal Takodza, Manson Chikowero, Charlton Tshuma, Kudakwashe Macheka, Alvin Chiradza, Davis Murwendo.

RAN vs MOU Dream11: Mountaineers Squad

Richmond Mutumbami (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Joylord Gumbie, Kevin Kasuza, Roy Kaia, Shingi Masakadza, Kudzai Sauramba, Wellington Masakadza, Gary Chirimuuta, Donald Tiripano, William Mashinge, Victor Nyauchi, Shingi Masakadza, John Masara, Tinashe Muchawaya, Kudzai Sauramba

RAN vs MOU Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Richmond Mutumbami (Captain)

Batsmen: Brendan Taylor, Johnathan Campbell, Kevin Kausza, Kudzai Sauramba

Bowlers: Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Manson Chikowero, Charlton Tshuma

All-Rounders: Roy Kaia, Clive Chitumba (Vice-captain)

RAN vs MOU Dream11 Prediction

Mountaineers start off as favourites to win.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: ZIMBABWE CRICKET TWITTER