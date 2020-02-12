MT Vs MWR Dream11 Pro50 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Matabeleland Tuskers will face the Mid West Rhinos in the 10th match of the Pro50 Championship 2019/2020. The match will be played at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday, February 12 at 1:00 PM IST. Brian Chari will captain the Matabeleland Tuskers and Prince Masvaure will lead the Mid West Rhinos. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

MT vs MWR Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Matabeleland Tuskers:

Brian Chari (captain), Cunningham Ncube (wicketkeeper), Craig Ervine, Nkosana Mpofu, Sean Williams, Charles Kunje, Earnest Masuku, Luke Jongwe, Chris Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Sheunopa Musekwa, and Arsh Jha.

Mid West Rhinos:

Prince Masvaure (captain), Nyasha Mayavo (wicketkeeper), Trevor Chibvongodze, Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Neville Madziva, Tendai Chisoro, Remembrance Nyathi, Carl Mumba, Brandon Mavuta, Tafara Chingwara, Trevor Gwandu, and Bright Matsiwe.

MT vs MWR Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Cunningham Ncube, Nyasha Mayavo

Batsmen: Craig Ervine (vice-captain), Peter Moor, Prince Masvaure

All-Rounders: Sean Williams (captain), Earnest Masuku, Trevor Chibvongodz

Bowlers: Carl Mumba, Tendai Chisoro, Chris Mpofu

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

MT vs MWR Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

The Matabeleland Tuskers are second on the points table with 3 wins out of 3 games. Their last match was against the Mountaineers and they won by 9 wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Cunningham Ncube and Brian Chari. Their best bowlers were Sean Williams and Ainsley Ndlovu.

The Midwest Rhinos are currently fourth on the points table with zero wins out of two games. Their last match was against the Mountaineers and their opponents won by 10 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Prince Masvaure and Remembrance Nyathi. Their best bowlers were Carl Mumba and Tendai Chisoro.

The Matabeleland Tuskers are the favourites to win this match.

