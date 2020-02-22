Dale Steyn Hopes For The Growth Of Proteas Despite Loss, Pins Hopes On Boucher & De Kock

South Africa's speedster Dale Steyn has asked the side to remain calm and focus on improving the game after the hosts suffered a 107-run loss in the 1st T20 against Australia on Friday. Chasing a target of 196 runs, South Africa were bundled out for just 89 runs, allowing the visitors to pick up a comprehensive win at Johannesburg. Ashton Agar spearheaded Australia's attack, picking up a hat-trick along with a fifer - thereby crumbling the batting line-up of the hosts. However, veteran pacer Dale Steyn asked his team to remain calm despite the embarrassing defeat, throwing his weight behind the new skipper and coach to help the team become better, with time.

Dale Steyn appeals for calm

Speaking after the contest. Dale Steyn appealed to his teammates to remain calm and composed even at the face of loss and backed his argument by saying that the team had performed well against England earlier. The veteran pacer believed that he had played one of the better series against England and asked the team to not be very hard on themselves always. Appraising the situation, Dale Steyn said that the team batted and bowled well in the previous series and pinned his hopes on the upward growth of the team on Mark Boucher and newly appointed skipper Quinton de Kock. Dale Steyn said that both Boucher and de Kock had put the process of team building on the right track despite losing. Dale Steyn was also quick to point out that his absence from the game for a while had impacted his form and that he would get better with playing more games consistently.

Australia greeted by hostile crowd

Australia were greeted by a hostile crowd during the first T20 at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg against South Africa, with fans holding posters of 'Sandpapers for sale' in the stands, booing the visitors. Australia cruised to a comfortable 107-run win as they crushed South Africa for just 89 runs. Steve Smith and David Warner, the two stars who were involved in the Sandpapergate scandal, were booed by the fans and were also subjected to posters as such. The memories of the scandal remain afresh in the minds of the South African fans, who were the first-hand witness to the event two years ago, which saw Warner, Smith, and Bancroft being banned for a year. The placard that read 'Sandpapers for sale' was spotted among the fans in the stands, being waved at Smith and Australia.

