Dale Steyn Picks The Best Fast-bowler And Batsmen In World; States His Mission For IPL

Soon after being bagged by the Royal Challengers Banglore in the IPL 2019 auction, South Africa's ace pacer, Dale Steyn on Wednesday, took to micro-blogging website Twitter to do a fun Question and Answers session with his fans. The Q&A turned out to be very interesting and brought out a candid side of the Proteas pacer. When asked about his favourite fast bowler in international cricket currently and the batsmen, Steyn picked Australia's Patrick Cummins as his favourite and AB de Villiers, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Proteas' wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock as the best batsmen, respectively.

'QDK, Ab, Virat'

Through the Q&A, Steyn also seemed determined to win the IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore, as he responded with a cup emoticon when a user asked what can people expect of him in the upcoming IPL season. Steyn also called fellow South African Quinton de Kock as the best wicketkeeper-batsman in the world currently. Furthermore, while responding to other questions, he termed India as the best bowling side in Test cricket and also recollected his experience bowling to Sachin Tendulkar back in 2010 and termed it as 'haunting'. Steyn also tweeted that his favourite Indian food is butter chicken and called 'retirement' the best part of his cricketing career. When asked if he think whether South Africa has a chance against England with the new coaching staff, Steyn responded, "Big chance! Eng weren’t convincing in NZ, that’s not to say they not good, I’m just saying they didn’t look the part. Under Bouch I feel we have it covered, but it’s gana be exciting"

@DaleSteyn62 who is your favourite batsmen??? — Thalapathy (@thalapa06250130) December 21, 2019

QDK, Ab, Virat — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 21, 2019

Dale Steyn's mission IPL 2020

Dale Steyn has been bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the recently concluded IPL Auctions in Kolkata and he will be eager to make it matter for the Bengaluru franchisee who will be eyeing their maiden title after being unlucky thrice. Steyn who had come back to RCB after nine long years in the previous edition showcased a good performance for them but a shoulder injury ruled him out of the tournament. Now, the veteran pacer looks confident heading into the 13th edition of the tournament. When asked about what his plan was for the next edition of the tournament, the Proteas pacer said that he wanted wickets, wickets and more wickets along with the added onus of the IPL trophy.

