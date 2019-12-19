IPL Auction Live Updates: Veteran Pacers Tim Southee, Dale Steyn Go Unsold In Round 1

Fast bowlers Dale Steyn and Tim Southee did not find any suitors in the IPL Auction 2020 which is currently underway in Kolkata. Among the overseas pacers Pat Cummins, with a base price of Rs 2 crore, became the most expensive overseas buy as he was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping Rs 15.50 crore. Southee had a base price of Rs 1 crore, while Steyn had a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Also read: IPL Auction Live Updates: Glenn Maxwell Reunites With Kings XI Punjab In Rs. 10 Cr Deal

IPL auction 2020: Dale Steyn unsold

At 36 years of age, Steyn was brought in as a replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile by Royal Challengers Bangalore last season, but after playing 2 matches and picking up 4 wickets, Steyn was ruled out owing to inflammation in his shoulder. He was further ruled out of the World Cup after battling to overcome the same shoulder before returning for the Mzansi Super League. From 8 games for Cape Town Blitz, Steyn picked up 15 wickets with his best figures of 3/15 but despite his impressive outing, Steyn failed to find any takers. Steyn has played 92 matches in the lucrative league and taken 96 wickets with an average of 24.73 and an economy of 6.76. In the history of IPL, Steyn is at the 4th position and only Lasith Malinga, Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine are ahead of him.

Alo Read: IPL Auction LIVE Updates: RCB Acquire Chris Morris For Rs. 10 Cr After Brief MI Scare

IPL auction 2020: Tim Southee unsold

Kiwi fast bowler Tim Southee is unsold #IPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019

Experienced New Zealand has proved his worth in the international circuit, but it when it comes to franchise cricket, he has become a liability especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Kiwi pacer has played for four franchises in seven seasons but has not been able to fix his place in any of the sides. His best season was in 2016 for Mumbai Indians when he played 11 games but ended up with only 9 wickets at an average of 36.56. Featuring for Royal Challengers Bangalore the previous time, the 31-year old just picked up a solitary wicket in nine games at an average of 118.

Also Read: IPL Auction Live Updates: Pat Cummins Joins KKR, Becomes Most Expensive Overseas Player

Also Read: IPL Auction LIve Updates: Robin Uthappa To Move From KKR To Rajasthan Royals For Rs. 3 Cr