Dale Steyn Reveals Passion That Can Make Him Retire From Cricket Any Day: WATCH

South Africa's prominent fast bowler Dale Steyn is hailed highly for his phenomenal skills with the ball. The player has tormented the batsmen with his sheer pace and sharp swing. With 439 wickets to his name, the fierce bowler is also his country's leading wicket-taker in Test matches. The player has already retired from the longer format of the game and considering his age, it will be fair to say that he only has a few years left in competitive cricket. Moreover, the 37-year-old also has a passion which he can pursue post his retirement.

Dale Steyn wows fans with skateboarding skills

The speedster has been showcasing his skateboarding skills on his social media accounts lately. In a recent post, the Proteas bowler was seen performing some exhilarating stunts in a park. The player's followers were left mighty impressed with this talent of the cricketer. Dale Steyn was seen confidently manoeuvring the skateboard while performing a few tricks with it.

The star bowler is also quite fascinated by fishing and his social media is filled with posts of him fishing and surfing. Apart from cricket, Steyn also has a keen interest in other sports and it is wonderful to see him indulging in various different activities apart from cricket. Being one of the most loved cricketers of his country, he enjoys an impressive fan following on his social media accounts. Currently, the cricketer has over 1.5 million followers on his Instagram account, and he does post regular updates to stay connected with his fans.

Dale Steyn retirement

The champion fast bowler had announced his retirement from Test cricket on August 5, 2019, in an attempt to prolong his limited-overs career. His last appearance for the South African team came against Australia in a T20 match back in February 2020. Apart from his international duties, the player also has plied his trade for various teams in franchise-based T20 leagues.

Dale Steyn prefers PSL 2021 over IPL 2021

Steyn was a member of the Bangalore IPL team in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the player had taken to his Twitter account to announce his unavailability for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league (IPL 2021). The pacer also mentioned that he was not retiring from competitive cricket, but was planning to take time off during that period. The veteran South African is going to feature in the upcoming PSL 2021. He was recently picked up by the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators.

Cricket tweet 🏏



Just a short message to let everyone know that I’ve made myself unavailable for RCB at this years IPL, I’m also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some time off during that period.



Thank you to RCB for understanding.



No I’m not retired. 🤙 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 2, 2021

A look at Dale Steyn net worth figure

According to briefly.co.za, the Dale Steyn net worth figure amounts to approximately ₹100 crores ($14 million). His earnings comprise of the compensation received for representing the South African national side. He is also paid handsomely for his appearances in global leagues. Steyn is also known to endorse Oakley's Prizm range of eyewear in South Africa as well as the global apparel brand, New Balance.

Disclaimer: The above Dale Steyn net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Dale Steyn Instagram

