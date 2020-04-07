Shreyas Iyer's Father Reveals Taking Indian Star To Sports Psychologist At The Age Of 16

Shreyas Iyer's flashy yet responsible batting has taken him to some lofty heights in a short span of time. The Mumbai batsman has now become a white-ball regular in the Indian middle order and Iyer has even been the captain of the Delhi Capitals since the IPL 2018. According to networthspedia.com, the Shreyas Iyer net worth reportedly lies between $1 million (₹7.64 crore) – $5 million (₹38.2 crore). But like most other cricketers, the 25-year-old Iyer has had to get through rough patches in his career to make it to international cricket.

Shreyas Iyer visited a sports psychologist during teenage years, reveals father

In a cricket talk show on Cricbuzz, Shreyas Iyer talked about his cricketing journey and his hobbies, along with his parents and their inputs. In the interview, Iyer told the host about the years while he came up in the Mumbai cricket circle and how over time, the naturally-aggressive batsman learned the art of valuing his wicket. Iyer even mentioned in the interview about an incident from his younger days when he was scolded by India A coach Rahul Dravid for hitting a risky six in a Test match against Australia A.

Later in the interview, Iyer's parents shared their insights and that is when his father revealed that Iyer had a natural knack for middling the ball since being a toddler. Therefore, Iyer's father, Santosh, worked really hard to make sure that his son reached his full potential. He then mentioned how, when Iyer was 16, he hit a rough patch and his coach alleged that Iyer didn't have his priorities straight. However, instead of chiding his son for the same, Santosh Iyer decided to do something profound. He took Iyer to a sports psychologist, who eased the family's worries and told them that Shreyas Iyer was just going through a rough patch.

IPL Postponed: Shreyas Iyer to help the Delhi Capitals win their maiden IPL title?

Shreyas Iyer has been at the helm of the Delhi Capitals since 2018 and even led the team to their first playoffs in seven years (IPL 2019). The Delhi Capitals had a very solid lineup in IPL 2020 as they had stars like Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis joining the team. However, the BCCI had the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15 due to fears around COVID-19.

