Sydney Sixers Becomes 1st BBL 2020 Team To Kneel For Black Lives Matter Before Every Game

The Big Bash League action is back and defending champions Sydney Sixers opened their campaign against the Hobart Hurricanes. The Sixers are one of the most successful and popular sides in the BBL 2020, and have been earmarked as one of the favourites for the tournament. And while the Men in Pink did not get their title defence to good a start, they made their mark by pledging themselves to the fight against racism.

Also Read: Andre Fletcher Stuns Fans As WI Batsman Smashes 'no-look' Sixes In BBL 2020 Game: WATCH

Sydney Sixers pledge support to Black Lives Matter, take the knee before BBL 2020 opener

Ahead of their game against Hobart Hurricanes, the Sydney Sixers team led by stand-in captain Daniel Hughes took the knee ahead of the first ball of the game. The Hurricanes also joined as both teams used the gesture to make a stand against racism. The Sydney Sixers said in a statement ahead of their game against Hobart said that the examples of people being mistreated simply due to the colour of their skin was "unacceptable" as they revealed their desire to tackle racial injustice. Sixers' move comes after New Zealand players took the knee along with West Indian players in their ongoing bilateral series.

Also Read: Black Lives Matter: Jason Holder Lauds IPL Teammate Kane Williamson, Kiwis For Taking Knee

✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 The Sydney Sixers strongly stand against racial injustice and persecution of any form.#smashemsixers #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/uKumQCYvAt — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) December 10, 2020

The statement further revealed that the Sixers will take a knee before the first ball in support of their teammates and those who have been impacted by racism. The stance follows an education session provided by several members of the squad and comes with unanimous support from players and staff. The statement further said that as a club and as individuals, the Sixers have committed to educating themselves better on the history of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, to fight for inclusion and justice, and to stand with communities on the path to reconciliation and equal rights.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Birthday: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Confirm Ex-player 'ragging' Them; WATCH

Tonight, in our first game of BBL|10, and throughout the tournament, the Sixers will take a knee prior to the first ball in support of our team mates and those who have been impacted by racism.



More details > https://t.co/Uo2Beqbgb7#smashemsixers #BBL10 #BlackLivesMatter — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) December 10, 2020

The Sydney Sixers, however, got off to a poor start in the absence of several key players in their opener against Hobart Hurricanes. The Hurricanes posted a daunting 178 on the board, with Colin Ingram and Tim David scoring vital half-centuries after both openers got dismissed for a duck. In reply, the Sixers had a good start with Jack Edwards and James Vince piling the runs, but their chase derailed after the latter’s departure.

Captain Daniel Hughes and Jordan Silk failed to get going as the Sixers eventually fell short by 16 runs. The defending champions will now face off against the Melbourne Renegades, on Sunday, December 13.

Also Read: BBL 10: Afghan Offie Mujeeb Ur Rahman Recovers From COVID-19, Joins Brisbane Heat

(Image Courtesy: Sixers Instagram)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.