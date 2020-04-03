The Debate
Danish Kaneria Now Asks Yuvraj, Harbhajan To Help Minorities In Pakistan Amid COVID Crisis

Cricket News

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria requested former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh to help minorities in Pakistan amid COVID-19 outbreak

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has now requested former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh to help minorities in Pakistan amid the coronavirus outbreak, on Friday.

The controversial Kaneria took to Twitter to ask the cricketing stalwarts to make a video in order to help raise funds for minorities in the neighboring country. Earlier, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were subjected to severe criticism on social media for donating to Shahid Afridi Foundation. However, both cricketers clarified on their contributions, outlining that humanity was above all and was the need of the hour. 

Danish Kaneria's request to Yuvraj, Harbhajan

Yuvraj breaks silence on criticism

Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday responded to the criticism and said he never intended to hurt anyone and his call for help has been "blown out of proportion"."I am an Indian and I will always bleed blue and will always stand for humanity. Jai hind," he added.


