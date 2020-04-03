Danish Kaneria Now Asks Yuvraj, Harbhajan To Help Minorities In Pakistan Amid COVID Crisis

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has now requested former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh to help minorities in Pakistan amid the coronavirus outbreak, on Friday.

The controversial Kaneria took to Twitter to ask the cricketing stalwarts to make a video in order to help raise funds for minorities in the neighboring country. Earlier, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were subjected to severe criticism on social media for donating to Shahid Afridi Foundation. However, both cricketers clarified on their contributions, outlining that humanity was above all and was the need of the hour.

READ | Ravi Shastri Makes Amends For Not Tagging Yuvraj & Dhoni In World Cup 2011 Nostalgia Post

Danish Kaneria's request to Yuvraj, Harbhajan

I request @YUVSTRONG12 and @harbhajan_singh to make a video for the minorities living in Pakistan as well. They need your help in this moment of #coronacrisis. People can donate here at: https://t.co/yDz3i8gZps — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 3, 2020

READ | Kevin Pietersen Calls Anushka Sharma 'BOSS' After Virat Kohli Ends Instagram Live Chat

There is nothing wrong with Yuvi & Bhajji (accomplished people with their own brains) supporting a cause & donating to a foundation. Only hate fuelled individuals can condemn a charty. Even Covid-19 doesn't see religion before affecting; why can't we do the same#IStandWithYuvi — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) April 1, 2020

READ | PM Modi To Hold Video Conference With BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Amid Coronavirus Fight

Yuvraj breaks silence on criticism

Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday responded to the criticism and said he never intended to hurt anyone and his call for help has been "blown out of proportion"."I am an Indian and I will always bleed blue and will always stand for humanity. Jai hind," he added. pic.twitter.com/7h0t9009Gz — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 1, 2020

READ | ICC's Guess Who Game Leaves Netizens Demented: Fans ID Gayle; Take Wild Guesses For Other