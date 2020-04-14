Danish Kaneria Blasts PCB For Lack Of Support In Making Him Pakistan's Best Bowler Ever

Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria, who has been banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), never fails to take as shot at the PCB and its team management. Danish Kaneria has time and again expressed his strong opinions on social media to reach out to his fans and followers. Recently, former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamam-ul-Haq tried took a sly dig at Kaneria by revealing his failed attempt against Brian Lara in a Test match. Now, Danish Kaneria has come out and bashed his former skipper and the PCB.

Danish Kaneria hits back at PCB

Recently, Inzamam-ul-Haq in his YouTube channel revealed on how Danish Kaneria failed to dominate in one of the Test matches against West Indies. As per him, the tainted spinner bowled a googly against West Indies batting great Brian Lara, who played it back towards the bowler. At that very moment, Kaneria hilariously said "Well played Brian!"

In reply, the former West Indies batsman didn’t utter much with his mouth. However, his bat spoke the loudest as he smacked Kaneria for 22 runs in the next 4 balls. In that game, Danish Kaneria recorded the bowling figures of 5 for 181. Danish Kaneria also bowled an expensive costly spell in which he gave 60 runs off 29 balls and Brian Lara played a record-breaking knock of 216 runs.

Danish Kaneria gave a befitting reply to Inzamam's claims by saying that he took Brian Lara’s wicket five times in his career. Danish Kaneria further took a shot against PCB and said that if PCB had backed him when he was playing, then he would have broken several bowling records.

I have taken @BrianLara’s wicket 5 times in my career. He was a good cricketer. If PCB had supported me, I would have broken many big records. @Inzamam08 https://t.co/RJHb3xR1r7 — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 12, 2020

Danish Kaneria urges Yuvraj Singh & Harbhajan Singh to help Hindus in Pakistan

Recently, Kaneria has urged Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh to help the Hindus based in Pakistan in their fight against coronavirus outbreak. Kaneria had taken to Twitter and requested the same to Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, after their donations to the Shahid Afridi Foundation.

I request @YUVSTRONG12 and @harbhajan_singh to make a video for the minorities living in Pakistan as well. They need your help in this moment of #coronacrisis. People can donate here at: https://t.co/yDz3i8gZps — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 3, 2020

