Danish Kaneria Gets Hit For 22 Runs Off 4 Balls After Sledging Brian Lara; Watch Video

Formers West Indies cricket captain Brian Lara is one of the best batsmen the world has ever seen. Even after more than a decade since his retirement, he holds some fine records next to his name which seem impossible to break. When Brian Lara was at his peak, there weren't many bowlers who were able to outfox him. The southpaw had an impeccable batting technique because of which he was so successful at the highest level.

Brian Lara takes Danish Kaneria to cleaners after the latter tried to sledge him

Recently, former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq narrated an incident where Danish Kaneria tried to sledge Brian Lara. In one of the Tests between the two teams, Danish Kaneria was hit for a four of the first ball of the over. Danish Kaneria bowled a googly up next which Brian Lara played it back towards the bowler. At that very moment, Danish Kaneria hilariously said: "Well played Brian!"

In response to Danish Kaneria's sledge, Brian Lara didn't say much as he let his bat do the talking. Danish Kaneria bowled a short ball as Brian Lara thumped it over wicket deep mid-wicket for a maximum. The next ball was flighted by Kaneria as Brian Lara danced down the pitch to hit a monstrous six over long-on. Danish Kaneria didn't learn from his mistake as he flighted another delivery and Lara similar to the previous delivery hit it straight for a six, making it three in a row.

Lara wasn't done yet as he smashed the last ball of the over for a boundary towards mid-wicket as he scored 26 runs off that over. In that game, Danish Kaneria recorded the bowling figures of 5 for 181. Danish Kaneria also bowled an expensive costly spell in which he gave 60 runs off 29 balls and Brian Lara played a record-breaking knock of 216 runs.

Danish Kaneria vs Brian Lara in 2006, watch video

One of the greatest sledging fails in cricket EVER.



Completely idiotic Pakistan bowler sledging Brian Lara, of all batsman.



How'd that work out for you son?? 🤣



6 6 6 4.



Thats how. 🤣



Now what did you learn?? 🤔 https://t.co/USOMwBgjZ1 pic.twitter.com/V6L9tG9VqB — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) April 13, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: BRIAN LARA INSTAGRAM