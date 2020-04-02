Yuvraj Singh Recalls 2011 WC Final Win But Invokes Mixed Reactions On Twitter

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh announced his international retirement in 2019. The cricketer was an integral member of 2011 World Cup-winning Indian squad where he was also adjudged as ‘Player of the Tournament’. In the 2011 World Cup final, the stylish left-hander remained not out with MS Dhoni in a successful run-chase that helped Indian team lift the World Cup after a gap of 28 years. On the ninth anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup final on Thursday, Singh took to Twitter and commemorated the occasion with a nostalgic post.

Yuvraj Singh recalls 2011 World Cup final

On April 2, the former cricketer took to Twitter and posted a picture of the ‘Men in Blue’ lifting the World Cup. In the caption, he wrote the moment as an 'indescribable' one and added that it was something “we live for”. Notably, the cricketer battled cancer throughout the tournament but managed to defy all odds with one of the best all-round individual campaigns in any World Cup event. He scored 362 runs with four half-centuries and a century and bagged 15 wickets across nine games.

Yuvraj Singh tweet on 2011 World Cup final

Words will never be able to describe what a moment for every Indian it was , this it what we live for !!jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rsldfWv79E — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2020

Mixed fan reactions to Yuvraj Singh 2011 World Cup final tweet

Amidst recollecting the 2011 World Cup final glory, Yuvraj Singh faced much flak from fans on the microblogging site. While some hailed the cricketer for his 2011 heroics, others slammed him for supporting the Shahid Afridi Foundation to fight the coronavirus crisis in Pakistan recently alongside Harbhajan Singh. The limited-overs specialist recently donated to the foundation and also urged his fans and followers to do the same. His tweet immediately backfired as several Indian users asked him to support India's coronavirus relief efforts instead.

Yuvraj Singh gets mixed reactions on Twitter for 2011 World Cup final post

No yuvi....you also live for @SAFoundationN therefore now covering up will not remove the stain. — Chetan S Doshi🇮🇳 (@doshichetan4u) April 2, 2020

Imran Khan's foundation is requesting for some more "chanda" kindly make another video to appeal the Indians to donate generously — Happy Raj (@HappyRaj2012) April 2, 2020

Ye wali photo jayeda aachi hai 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/AXnQGAczm1 — Maddy (@BACK_BencherGuy) April 2, 2020

Love you champ — Naresh Yuvstrong🇮🇳 (@beingChef12) April 2, 2020

You lost all respect paaji. 🙏🙏 — Peter Parker (@Aslipeterparker) April 2, 2020

