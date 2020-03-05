Darren Sammy Appointed As Peshawar Zalmi's Head Coach; Wahab Riaz Named Captain

West Indies T20 World Cup-winning captain Darren Sammy has been named as the head coach of PSL 2020 franchise Peshawar Zalmi. Sammy will take over the reins midway through the ongoing PSL 2020. Meanwhile, Mohammad Akram has been named as the director of cricket and bowling coach. Fast bowler Wahab Riaz has been named as the new captain. Darren Sammy will continue to be available for Peshawar Zalmi as a player during PSL 2020.

PSL live: Darren Sammy appointed as Peshawar Zalmi head coach

Darren Sammy has been named as the new head coach of Peshawar Zalmi from today for next 2 years.



Mohammad Akram is to be Director cricket and bowling coach.



Wahab Riaz is the new captain.

PSL live: Darren Sammy's appointment as a coach to end rumours of a rift with owner

The move comes as a surprise to many considering Darren Sammy was appointed the Peshawar Zalmi captain for PSL 2020. Sammy featured in four games in the ongoing PSL 2020 but was dropped in their match against Karachi Kings. While many suggested that Darren Sammy was omitted due to issues with owner Javed Afridi, he squashed those rumours on Twitter.

PSL 2020 will be Darren Sammy’s first stint in coaching and Peshawar Zalmi will hope that he can lead the franchise to their 2017 heights.

PSL 2020 live: Darren Sammy to receive honorary Pakistan citizenship

For his role in bringing back international cricket to Pakistan, Darren Sammy will receive the highest civilian medal of Pakistan, Nishan-e-Pakistan on 23 March 2020. Sammy will also be awarded honorary Pakistani citizenship by the Pakistani President Arif Alvi. It is believed that Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi had been insistent about granting Darren Sammy honorary Pakistan citizenship. Peshawar Zalmi are currently fifth in the PSL 2020 table, having won only two of their six matches so far. Their game against Islamabad United was washed out.

