Darwin And District ODD NCC Vs PCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Nightcliff Cricket Club will square off against Palmerston Cricket Club in the Darwin and District ODD this week. The match will be played on Saturday, 11 July. Here are the Darwin and District ODD details, NCC vs PCC live scores, NCC vs PCC live streaming details, NCC vs PCC live match update, NCC vs PCC live telecast in India, Darwin and District ODD pitch and weather report.

Also Read | Darwin and District ODD NCC vs WCC live streaming, pitch and weather report

Darwin and District ODD: NCC vs PCC live streaming details

There will be no NCC vs PCC live telecast in India. The NCC vs PCC live streaming will be available on MyCricket Facebook page. For NCC vs WCC live scores, fans can view the official Twitter page of NT Cricket. Here are the other NCC vs PCC live streaming details:

NCC vs PCC live streaming: Nightcliff Oval

NCC vs PCC live streaming date: Saturday, 11 July 2020

NCC vs PCC live streaming time: 7 am IST

Also Read | Darwin and District ODD PCC vs PT live streaming, pitch and weather report

Darwin and District ODD: NCC vs PCC live match preview

Palmerston Cricket Club went up against Pint Cricket Club in the previous match. Batting first, Palmerston set a target of 155 runs for Pint. However, Pint could not chase the target, registering a mere 122 runs, crumbling by the turn of 47 overs. On the other hand, Nightcliff Cricket Club played Waratah Cricket Club in their previous fixture. Waratah won by eight wickets after they chased down Nightcliffs's target of 188 runs in 39.2 overs.

Darwin and District ODD: NCC vs PCC live match, full squads

Nightcliff Cricket Club: Adi Dave, Jhiah Baxter, Jacob Thorne, Cameron Tonkin, Taj Glenn, Michael Kudra (wk), James Dix, Andrew Richards, Brady Baptist (c), Ryan Dennis, Phillip Hull, Lachland Baird, Nachiket Sant, Thomas Foley.

Palmerston Cricket Club: Kieran Toner, Shane Buttfield, Robert Vandermeulen, Hamish Martin, Alex Bleakley, Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Jake Baker, Lucas Nitschke, Cameron Hyde, Darryl Lowe, Todd McCann, Sunny Singh, Matthew Robertson.

Also Read | PCC vs PT Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Darwin and District ODD live game info

Darwin and District ODD: NCC vs PCC live match pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Nightcliff Oval is expected to favour bowlers throughout the course of the contest. The weather ahead of the Darwin and District ODD game is expected to hover in the range of 33 degrees Celsius. The climate will stay humid, with no chances of rain, but cloudiness is predicted.

Also Read | NCC vs WCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Darwin and District ODD 2020 live info

Image courtesy: Nightcliff Cricket Club Facebook