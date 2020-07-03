Darwin And District ODD PCC Vs PT Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Palmerston Cricket Club (PCC) are scheduled to take on Pint Cricket Club (PT) in the 10th match of the ongoing Darwin and District ODD 2020 tournament. The PCC vs PT live match will be played at the Cazaly’s Oval, Darwin and is scheduled to commence at 7 AM IST on Saturday, July 4. Here's a look at where to catch the PCC vs PT live scores, and pitch and weather report for the PCC vs PT live streaming.

PCC vs PT live scores: Darwin and District ODD 2020 preview

The ongoing Darwin and District ODD 2020 commenced on June 13 and will be played till September 19. A total of 45 matches will be played throughout the tournament between eight teams. The Darwin and District ODD 2020 50 overs competition is organised through a partnership between NT Cricket and Charles Darwin University.

Darwin and District ODD 2020 PCC vs PT live scores: Squad updates

Darwin and District ODD 2020 PCC vs PT live scores: PCC squad

Robert Vandermeulen, Harshtik Bimbral, Dean Mcarthur, Todd McCann, Kieran Toner, Hamish Martin, Alex Bleakley, Jake Baker, Cameron Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Sunny Singh.

Darwin and District ODD 2020 PCC vs PT live scores: PT squad

Martin Brown, Tim Garner, Daniel Lang, John Flynn, Bilal Abbas, Jonathon Hewitson, Shishir Ramakrishna, Ben May, Joel Logan, Nick Glinatsis, Tom Grose.

PCC vs PT live scores and PCC vs PT live streaming details

The PCC vs PT live match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, July 4 and will commence at 7 AM IST. The PCC vs PT live streaming will be available on MyCricket Facebook page. For PCC vs PT live scores, fans can view the official Twitter page of NT Cricket. Darwin and District ODD 2020 and PCC vs PT live telecast in India will not be available to viewers.

PCC vs PT live streaming: Weather report

With the prediction of match-friendly sunshine, there is no chance of rain during the PCC vs PT live match. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the commencement of the match is expected to hover around 11°C.

PCC vs PT live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at the Cazaly’s Oval is neutral and is expected to favour both batsmen and pacers throughout the course of the contest. Judging by the results from the recent Darwin and District ODD 2020 matches played at the venue, 260 will be considered a decent score while batting first.

Image credits: NT Cricket Twitter