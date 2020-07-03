Darwin And District ODD NCC Vs WCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Nightcliff Cricket Club (NCC) are scheduled to take on Waratah Cricket Club (WCC) in the 11th match of the ongoing Darwin and District ODD 2020 tournament. The NCC vs WCC live match will be played at the Nightcliff Oval, Darwin and is scheduled for 7 AM IST on Saturday, July 4. Here, we take a look at the NCC vs WCC live scores details, and pitch and weather report for the NCC vs WCC live streaming.

NCC vs WCC Live Scores: Darwin and District ODD 2020 Preview

The ongoing Darwin and District ODD 2020 commenced on June 13 and will go on all the way till September 19. A total of 45 matches will be played throughout the tournament between eight teams. The Darwin and District ODD 2020 50-overs competition is organised through a partnership between NT Cricket and Charles Darwin University.

Darwin and District ODD 2020 NCC vs WCC live scores: Squad updates

Darwin and District ODD 2020 NCC vs WCC Live scores: NCC squad

Adi Dave, Jhiah Baxter, Jacob Thorne, Cameron Tonkin, Taj Glenn, Michael Kudra (wk), James Dix, Andrew Richards, Brady Baptist (c), Ryan Dennis, Phillip Hull, Lachland Baird, Nachiket Sant, Thomas Foley.

Darwin and District ODD 2020 NCC vs WCC Live scores: WCC squad

James Seymour, Isaac Conway (c and wk), Sanka Wijegunarathna, Riley Vernon, Udara Weerasinghe, Ishara Gange, Madura Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Muhammad Tahir, Samindara Madhushan, Himesh Sandaradura.

NCC vs WCC live scores and NCC vs WCC live streaming details

The NCC vs WCC live match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, July 4 and will commence at 7 AM IST. The NCC vs WCC live streaming will be available on MyCricket Facebook page. For NCC vs WCC live scores, fans can view the official Twitter page of NT Cricket. Darwin and District ODD 2020 and NCC vs WCC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers.

NCC vs WCC Live streaming: Weather report

While the weather is expected to be cloudy in the morning, there is no chance of rain during the NCC vs WCC live match. As per AccuWeather, the humidity during the match is expected to hover around 52 percent.

NCC vs WCC live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at the Nightcliff Oval is expected to favour bowlers throughout the course of the contest. Judging by the results from the recent Darwin and District ODD 2020 matches played at the venue, captains will be looking to field first after winning the toss.

Image Credits: Nightcliff Cricket Club Facebook