NCC Vs WCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD 2020 Live Info

The upcoming 11th match of the ongoing Darwin and District ODD 2020 will be played between Nightcliff Cricket Club (NCC) and Waratah Cricket Club (WCC). The NCC vs WCC live match will be played at the Nightcliff Oval, Darwin. Their 50-overs fixture is scheduled for Saturday, July 4 and will start at 7:00 AM IST. Here is our NCC vs WCC Dream11 team and NCC vs WCC Dream11 prediction along with the NCC vs WCC Dream11 top picks.

NCC vs WCC Dream11 Prediction: Preview

The ongoing Darwin and District ODD 2020 commenced on June 13 and will be played till September 19. 45 matches will be played throughout the tournament across four different venues, i.e. Marrara Cricket Ground, Nightcliff Oval, Tracy Village Oval and Cazaly’s Oval. The Darwin and District ODD 2020 50-overs competition is organised through a partnership between NT Cricket and Charles Darwin University.

Nightcliff Cricket Club's Phillip Hull took a huge 7 wicket haul in Rnd 2 against Darwin. Tactical collaboration between skipper & bowler saw the batmen pick out the fieldsman on 6 ocassions & when it mattered, Hull clean bowled Darwin Captain Shelton! https://t.co/byHy4v0QVa — NT Cricket (@NTCricket) June 23, 2020

NCC vs WCC Dream11 Prediction: NCC vs WCC Dream11 Team from squads

NCC vs WCC Dream11 Prediction: NCC Squad

Adi Dave, Jhiah Baxter, Jacob Thorne, Cameron Tonkin, Taj Glenn, Michael Kudra (wk), James Dix, Andrew Richards, Brady Baptist (c), Ryan Dennis, Phillip Hull, Lachland Baird, Nachiket Sant, Thomas Foley.

NCC vs WCC Dream11 Prediction: WCC Squad

James Seymour, Isaac Conway (c and wk), Sanka Wijegunarathna, Riley Vernon, Udara Weerasinghe, Ishara Gange, Madura Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Muhammad Tahir, Samindara Madhushan, Himesh Sandaradura.

NCC vs WCC Dream11 Prediction: NCC vs WCC Dream11 Team

Here is the NCC vs WCC Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – Isaac Conway (vc)

Batsmen – Andrew Richards, Brady Baptist, James Seymour

All-rounders – Udara Weerasinghe (c), Adi Dave, Ishara Gange, Jacob Thorne

Bowlers – Ryan Dennis, Phillip Hull, Samindara Madhushan

NCC vs WCC Dream11 Prediction: NCC vs WCC match prediction

NCC start off as favourites to win the NCC vs WCC live match.

Please note that the above NCC vs WCC Dream11 prediction, NCC vs WCC Dream11 team and NCC vs WCC Dream11 Top Picks are based on our own analysis. The NCC vs WCC Dream11 team and NCC vs WCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: NT Cricket Twitter