PCC Vs PT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD Live Game Info

Palmerston Cricket Club (PCC) will take on Pint Cricket Club (PT) in the Darwin and District ODD League match. The match will be played on Saturday, July 4 at Cazalys Oval at 7:00 AM IST. Here is a look at our PCC vs PT Dream11 prediction, PCC vs PT Dream11 team and PCC vs PT Dream11 top picks.

PCC vs PT Dream11 preview

PCC played their first match against the Waratah Cricket Club which they ended up losing by 5 wickets. In that match, PCC chose for bat first and scored 108 runs for the fall of 10 wickets while Waratah Cricket Club chased down the target in 29.1 overs for the fall of 5 wickets.

Meanwhile, Pint Cricket Club played their first match against Southern Districts CC and lost the match by 114 runs. Southers Districts opted to bat first and scored 233 runs for the fall of 9 wickets while PCC ended up scoring 119 runs. Both the teams will be eager to register a victory from the upcoming game.

PCC vs PT Dream11 prediction: PCC vs PT Dream11 squad

PCC vs PT Dream11 prediction: PCC vs PT Dream11 squad: PCC

Robert Vandermeulen, Harshtik Bimbral, Dean Mcarthur, Todd McCann, Kieran Toner, Hamish Martin, Alex Bleakley, Jake Baker, Cameron Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Sunny Singh

PCC vs PT Dream11 prediction: PCC vs PT Dream11 squad: PT

Daniel Lang, Simon Lavers, Anthony Harrison, Joel Logan, Sulaman Khan, Jack Flynn, Nick Glinatsis, Ben May, Tim Garner, Ash Norman, Bilal Abbas, Karan Samra, Tom Grose, Martin Brown, Shishir Ramakrishna, Jon Hewitson

PCC vs PT Dream11 top picks

Here's our PCC vs PT Dream11 top picks for the PCC vs PT Dream11 game -

D Macarthur

K Toner

Joel Logan

PCC vs PT Dream11 prediction: PCC vs PT Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs

PCC vs PT Dream11 prediction: PCC vs PT Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: PCC

Robert Vandermeulen, Kieran Toner, Hamish Martin, Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Todd McCann, Alex Bleakley, Cam Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Jake Baker and Sunny Singh

PCC vs PT Dream11 prediction: PCC vs PT Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: PT

J Flynn, B Abbas, S Lavers, T Garner, D Ramakrishna, M Brown, J Logan, D Lang, N Glintasis, T Grose and J Hewitson

PCC vs PT Dream11 team

PCC vs PT Dream11 prediction

As per our PCC vs PT prediction, PCC are favourites to win the match.

Note: The PCC vs PT Dream11 prediction, PCC vs PT Dream11 top picks and PCC vs PT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PCC vs PT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: PINT CRICKET CLUB / INSTAGRAM)