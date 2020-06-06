Darwin T20 League: SD Vs DDC Live Streaming, Scores, Pitch And Weather Report

Southern Districts Cricket Club (SD) is scheduled to take on Darwin Cricket Club (DDC) in the 7th match of the ongoing Charles Darwin University (CDU) Top End T20, or simply Darwin T20 League. The SD vs DDC live match will be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground 1 (MCG 1) in Darwin. The SD vs DDC live match is scheduled for 6 am IST on Sunday, June 7. Here's a look at where to catch the SD vs DDC live scores, and pitch and weather report for the SD vs DDC live match.

SD vs DDC live scores: Darwin T20 League preview

The ongoing Darwin T20 League marks the return of cricket in Australia amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. Eight teams are participating in the tournament that will run from June 6 till June 8. The teams are divided into two groups of four teams each and 15 matches will be played across three days in round-robin, semi-finals and final format.

CRICKET IS BACK!! It all kicks off with the @CDUni

Top End T20 & C, D and E Grade comps. All juniors commence next weekend, 13 June, along with the 1st Rd of Premier Grade & B Grade. Keep your eye on this page for further info on the CDU Top End T20, including squad lists! pic.twitter.com/bsvhY1f1Iu — NT Cricket (@NTCricket) June 5, 2020

Darwin T20 League SD vs DDC live scores: Squad updates

Darwin T20 League SD vs DDC live scores: SD squad

Corey Kelly, Lachlan Markey, N Hangen, Dylan Mullen, Mitch Townsend, Trodd Pemble, Ryan Harvey, Dean Fry, Daniel Mylius, Matt Hammond, Keirran Voelkl, D Mulley, Michael Ninneman, Nick Akers, C McEvoy.

Darwin T20 League SD vs DDC live scores: DDC squad

Connor Hawkins, Jacob Dickman, Ethan Anderson, Dion Meta, Luke Timms, Kym Lawrence, Tom Briggs, Dylan Turner, Willy Andrews, Troy Ryan, Luke Shelton, Jamie Chadwick, Luke Zanchetta, Kym Lawrence, Kris Denby, Huw Wiltshire, Adam Barker.

SD vs DDC live scores and SD vs DDC live streaming details

The SD vs DDC live match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, June 7 and will start at 6 am IST. The SD vs DDC live streaming can be found on the MyCricket Facebook Page. For SD vs DDC live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament. There is no SD vs DDC live telecast in India.

SD vs DDC live streaming: Weather report

There is no chance of rainfall during the SD vs DDC live match. As per AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be sunny with 61 percent humidity during the match.

SD vs DDC live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at the Marrara Cricket Ground 1 is expected to favour bowlers throughout the course of the contest. In the 2019 Strike League T20, the average score batting first at this ground was 154. The captain winning the toss will look to bowl first for the SD vs DDC live match, as chasing teams have won seven of the last 12 matches here.

