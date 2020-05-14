David Warner Opens Up On 2021 T20 WC In India And Importance Of Building Talent

Australian cricketer David Warner has set his eyes on the upcoming 2023 one-day World Cup that is scheduled to take place in India, calling it his 'ultimate goal'. Warner also talked about the next year's T20 World Cup in India and said it would be a good time for selectors to blood new talent with an eye beyond the 2023 World Cup.

"There's back-to-back Twenty20 World Cups, and I started my career with Twenty20 cricket, and I think it's important we've got younger kids coming through and they get a sniff and a chance of playing at this level as well. I was fortunate enough to get this opportunity through Twenty20 cricket and I think it's a great base, a platform for these kids to get under some pressure and learn about what it's like to play and train at this level.," Warner was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Australia will host a T20 World Cup this year in October if things go according to the plans. The next year's T20 World Cup in India is a replacement for the now-scrapped 50-over Champions Trophy. Had it not been for the coronavirus lockdown, Warner would have been leading his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Sunrisers Hyderabad currently, but due to the travel ban and government restrictions, the BCCI had to postpone the tournament indefinitely.

If this year's T20 World Cup goes as scheduled, Australia hopes to host a Test against Afghanistan and the marquee Test series against Virat Kohli's side, while white-ball games against India (home) and New Zealand (home and away) are also on the ICC's Future Tour Programme for this summer, according to cricket.com.au.

Warner, the star

For the moment, David Warner is winning hearts on social media with his hilarious videos. The left-handed batsman has become an internet sensation in India with his witty Bollywood dance numbers and trick videos. The opening batsman recently had a conversation with his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma, where the duo discussed a host of topics from his ball-tampering scandal in 2018 to Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

(Image Credit: AP)