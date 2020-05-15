Rashid Khan Does NOT Include Virat Kohli, David Warner In 3 Toughest Batsmen To Bowl To

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is one of the best spinners in the world at the moment. His deceiving leg-breaks and bamboozling googlies have made life tough for batsmen all around the world. Rashin Khan has become a veteran of a kind by playing in T20 leagues all around the world. Rashid Khan has become a household name due to his exploits in T20 cricket.

Rashid Khan made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in IPL 2017 as a 19-year-old and immediately made an impact for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) side. In 2017, Rashid Khan picked up 17 wickets in just 14 matches and emerged as one of the bowlers of the tournament. In his three seasons with SRH so far, the leg-spinner has accounted for 55 wickets in 46 matches. He is also yet to miss a match for his side ever since he made his debut.

Rashid Khan has entangled several batsmen with his spin but there are batsmen who he finds the toughest to bowl to. In a chat with cricket commentator Jatin Sapru, Rashid Khan named three such batsmen. The leggie surprisingly snubbed the likes of Virat Kohli and David Warner as he named Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Hardik Pandya. Rashid Khan has bowled to the hard-hitting trio in the IPL.

Rashid Khan has also bowled at the Caribbean duo of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell in the Caribbean Premier League amongst many other competitions. Rashid Khan is a seasoned campaigner in T20s as he has bagged 296 wickets in 211 matches so far.

IMAGE COURTESY: RASHID KHAN INSTAGRAM