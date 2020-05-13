David Warner's Video Makes Fans Want Him To Shift To Hyderabad Permanently: Watch

SRH skipper David Warner's TikTok video has been liked by fans, making him a TikTok sensation. With no IPL action taking place due to the coronavirus pandemic, David Warner has been impressing fans with his dancing skills on TikTok. The Australian opener, who is now a regular face on TikTok, has so far made many fans pleased with his various hilarious videos.

SRH skipper David Warner TikTok video on Telugu song

On Tuesday, IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad shared a David Warner TikTok video featuring his wife Candice and David Warner's daughter. In the video, all three of them have put on their dancing shoes and performed on Telugu song Ramuloo Ramulaa. While David Warner and his wife put on a flawless performance with their dance moves, their daughter looked in high spirits as she tried to match her parents' energy. Here's David Warner's latest video -

Grooving to the tunes of #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo again 🧡



Hit like if you think this family should move to Hyderabad permanently 😉🧡#RamuloRamula #OrangeArmy #SRH | @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/LAj1UDYqXl — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 12, 2020

David Warner TikTok video: SRH skipper performs Lungi dance

In the recent David Warner TikTok video, the cricketer was seen performing on the regional track with wife Candice and daughter Indi. In the video, David Warner can be seen wearing a towel over his jeans, most probably trying to depict a lungi. On the other hand, Candice in wearing a regular t-shirt and jeans. The couple were seen wearing dark glasses while performing in the video -

David Warner and his IPL career so far

David Warner has so far featured in 126 matches in the IPL in which he has managed to score a total of 4,706 runs with an average of 43.17. Warner has four IPL centuries to his name and has led SRH to the IPL title back in 2016. The Australian was supposed to lead SRH in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the BCCI decided to postpone the IPL due to COVID-19. David Warner was signed by SRH back in 2014 and since then has been an important player for the side.

