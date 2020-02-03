IPL 2020: From Kane Williamson To Abdul Samad, Salaries Of All SRH Players

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are one of the most successful sides of the Indian Premier League (IPL). SRH debuted in 2013 where they reached the playoffs, eventually finishing in fourth place. SRH won their maiden IPL title in the 2016 season, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 8 runs in the final. SRH has qualified for the play-off stage of the tournament in every season since 2016.

ALSO READ | Rashid Khan strikes two balls after seeing BBL crowd's witty advice; watch clip

In 2018, SRH reached the finals of the Indian Premier League, but lost to Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets, following a century by Shane Watson. SRH is considered one of the best bowling sides, often admired for its ability to defend low totals. David Warner is the leading run-scorer for the SRH, having won the Orange Cap 3 times, in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the leading wicket-taker.

ALSO READ | Rashid Khan comically trolls SRH mate David Warner over 'kite-flying' incident in Mumbai

SRH team 2020: Salaries of all the players

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – Salary ₹3 crores (US$433,953.00)

David Warner (Australia) – Salary ₹12 crores (US$1.7 million)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) – Salary ₹8.5 crores (US$1.2 million)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) – Salary ₹9 crores (US$1.3 million)

Manish Pandey (India) – Salary ₹11 crores (US$1.6 million)

Siddarth Kaul (India) – Salary ₹3.8 crores (US$549,673.80)

Shahbaz Nadeem (India) – Salary ₹3.2 crores (US$462,883.20)

Khaleel Ahmed (India) – Salary ₹3 crores (US$433,953.00)

Sandeep Sharma (India) – Salary ₹3 crores (US$433,953.00)

Jonny Bairstow (England) – Salary ₹2.2 crores (US$318,232.20)

Vijay Shankar (India) – Salary ₹3.2 crores (US$462,883.20)

Wriddhiman Saha (India) – Salary ₹1.2 crores (US$173,581.20)

Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan) – Salary ₹1 crore (US$144,651.00)

ALSO READ | Rashid Khan gets Australian Open fever with tennis serve during BBL match; watch clip

Shreevats Goswami (India) – Salary ₹1 crore (US$144,651.00)

Basil Thampi (India) – Salary ₹95 lakhs (US$137,418.50)

Abhishek Sharma (India) – Salary ₹55 lakhs (US$79,558.10)

Billy Stanlake (Australia) – Salary ₹50 lakhs (US$72,325.50)

Thangarasu Natarajan (India) – Salary ₹40 lakhs (US$57,860.40)

Abdul Samad (India) – Salary ₹20 lakhs (US$27,946.43)

Fabian Allen (West Indies) – Salary ₹50 lakhs (US$72,325.50)

Mitchell Marsh (Australia) – Salary ₹2 crores (US$2,79,470.20)

Priyam Garg (India) – Salary ₹1.9 crores (US$2,65,496.69)

Sandeep Bavanaka (India) – Salary ₹20 lakhs (US$27,946.43)

Sanjay Yadav (India) – Salary ₹20 lakhs (US$27,946.43)

Virat Singh (India) – Salary ₹1.9 crores (US$2,65,496.69)

ALSO READ | BBL: Rashid Khan's 'ROFL' moment on the pitch leaves netizens in splits, watch clip