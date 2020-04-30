Jimmy Neesham Recalls Savage Response To Mitchell Starc's Sledge In 2015 Test Match

In the recent years, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has shown a lot of potential to be the next big thing in cricket. The 29-year-old Neesham was the batsman whose six helped New Zealand get close to winning the World Cup in the historic Super Over of the 2019 Final. The flamboyant all-rounder was also picked up by KXIP at the 2020 IPL Auction for a bargain price.

Jimmy Neesham discloses hilarious encounter with Mitchell Starc in 2015

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham recently appeared on the Marc Peard Sports show and talked about some of the best sledging that he has received while donning the jersey for the Blackcaps. Neesham recounted a moment from New Zealand's tour of Australia in 2015 where Australia were nearing a victory on Day 5 of the first Test and Neesham came out to bat at No.6, needing a good 339 runs to win. As soon as he walked out to the middle, Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc greeted Jimmy Neesham with a clever sledge. Starc said, "Bit early for a night watchman isn't it?". As Mitchell Starc tried to get under Neesham's skin, Neesham savagely replied "Mate it's Day 5. There's no night. This is it."

As Jimmy Neesham recounted the hilarious moment, he reflected on how Mitchell Starc had no response to his comeback. He then added how Mitchell Johnson ended up sending him back in the next over and the Kiwis lost by a massive 208 runs. The three-match series was won by the Australians, 2-0. Mitchell Starc was the leading wicket-taker for the Australians in that Trans-Tasman trophy with 13 scalps.

Jimmy Neesham misses out on his IPL comeback

Jimmy Neesham last played the IPL in 2014 for the Delhi Capitals and the Kiwi all-rounder was finally purchased by KXIP at the 2020 IPL Auction. Neesham would have been in India at the moment playing for the team but the ongoing pandemic has led to the IPL being suspended. The T20 World Cup that is scheduled for October 18 is also under doubt.

