David Warner Credits Wife Candice For Dancing Daughters, Misses Family Back Home: Watch

Hyderabad skipper David Warner had set social media on fire with his dance videos during the lockdown period. With no cricketing activities due to the coronavirus pandemic, David Warner was spending time with his family in Australia. The southpaw was often seen involved in hilarious dance videos alongside his wife and daughters. From grooving to Indian songs to keeping up with social media trends, the Warner family was immensely active on social media.

Dream11 IPL 2020: David Warner uploads adorable dancing video of his daughters

On Wednesday, David Warner once again took to Instagram where he uploaded an adorable dancing video of his daughters, Isla and Eva. In the post, Isla and Eva can be seen imitating the moves from a dancing video they are watching on television. Isla copies the moves beautifully while young Eva is seen grooving to the music. In the caption, David Warner credited wife Candice for Isla's amazing moves.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad haven't had a good last couple of matches in the Dream11 IPL 2020. They had to face consecutive defeats, first against Rajasthan by five wickets and second against Chennai by 20 runs on Tuesday. The Men in Orange have now played eight matches in the Dream11 IPL 2020, having won three games and lost five. David Warner's side is currently placed at the fifth position on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with 6 points to their name.

Meanwhile, according to the Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule, David Warner's men will take on Kolkata in their next game on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. Hyderabad will be eager to get back to winning ways by beating Kolkata as a loss in this fixture will make it nearly impossible for them to qualify for the knockouts.

Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule

David Warner net worth

According to gossipgist.com, the David Warner net worth is estimated to be $10 million. The David Warner net worth details comprise of his total earnings from Cricket Australia and from his brand endorsements. One of his endorsement deals includes his signing with Spartan Sports in 2018. After playing with Gray-Nicholls bat for almost a decade, Warner is now a Spartan ambassador as he now bats with a Spartan bat.

