Dream11 IPL 2020 Top Run-getters: Virat Kohli Jumps To 6th Spot, Goes Past Shubman Gill

The league phase of the Dream11 IPL 2020 has reached the half-way mark with 28 matches being done and dusted. The first half of the Dream11 IPL 2020 lived up to its hype with thrill and drama galore. The competition between the batsmen to be the highest run-getter of the Dream11 IPL 2020 has gotten intense. While some batsmen have managed to maintain consistency throughout the tournament, others who started slowly have eventually caught up.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers take big strides in top run-getters list

The Dream11 IPL highest run getters list after Matchday 28 is topped by Punjab skipper KL Rahul who has scored 387 runs across 7 matches at a stunning average of 64.50. KL Rahul is followed by Mayank Agarwal (337), Faf du Plessis (307), David Warner (275) and Jonny Bairstow (257) respectively.

Notably, Bangalore captain Virat Kohli started the tournament on a poor note but has now picked up pace. After scoring 33 runs off 28 balls on Monday against Kolkata, Virat Kohli made rapid gains in the Dream11 IPL highest run getters list as he grabbed the sixth spot. Virat Kohli has now scored 256 runs in seven outings at an impressive average of 64.00. The Bangalore skipper has now overtaken Shubman Gill and is ahead of the Kolkata opener by 2 runs.

Shubman Gill has amassed 254 runs in the tournament so far at an average of 42.33. On the other hand, Bangalore star batsman AB de Villiers also took a big leap in the Dream11 IPL highest run getters list after his sensational 33-ball 73 against Kolkata. AB de Villiers has now scored 228 runs in seven games at an average of 57.00. The South African veteran is at the 11th place on the list.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table update

After Match 28 of #Dream11IPL, @RCBTweets are now 3rd on the Points Table. pic.twitter.com/7i8hcUGUp6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the focus now shifts to Dubai where Hyderabad will take on Chennai in Match 29 of the Dream11 IPL 2020. The action of the Hyderabad vs Chennai live-match will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST).

SOURCE: IPL TWITTER

