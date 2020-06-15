David Warner Leads Teammates Mocking Steve Smith's Golf Skills On Social Media: Watch

Steve Smith's Australian teammates took a dig at the former cricket captain after he posted a video in which he is seen playing golf post lockdown relaxations in the country. The likes of David Warner, Aaron Finch and some of his other teammates shared their thoughts on Steve Smith's golfing skills. The cricketer has recently returned to practice after been self-isolated at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March.

Also Read: 'Very Very Sad': David Warner Shocked After Learning About Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise

David Warner, Ben Stokes comment on Steve Smith's golfing video

After the David Warner TikTok viewership count crossed 89 million, the cricketer has taken some time off and decided to comment on Steve Smith's golfing skills. Steve Smith, in his video caption, wrote that it was his first game of golf in a very long time. After the video was uploaded, David Warner posted laughing emojis over the mismanaged shot. Marnus Laburschagne pointed to the manner in which Steve Smith swung the golf club.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes, Glenn Maxwell and Usman Khawaja also shared their thoughts on Steve Smith's golfing skills. Here's what they had to say -

Sushant Singh Rajput death: David Warner, Virat Kohli offer condolences

David Warner and Team India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday offered condolences following the shocking Sushant Singh Rajput death news. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead after reportedly hanging himself at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. David Warner tweeted a message in which he wrote that he was very sad to hear about the versatile actor's demise. At the same time, Warner had also shared a still of Sushant Singh Rajput from one of his successful movies 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Also read: David Warner Pokes Fun At Virat Kohli By Recalling Verbal Duel In 2014 Test In Australia

Team India skipper Virat Kohli was also shocked by the sudden Sushant Singh Rajput death story. Kohli stated in his tweet that the news is difficult to process and prayed for all the strength to his family and friends.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise 'difficult To Process': Virat Kohli Extends Condolences

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che!, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

Also Read: Virat Kohli On TikTok? David Warner Drops Huge Hint

He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

(IMAGE: STEVE SMITH / INSTAGRAM)