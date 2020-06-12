David Warner Pokes Fun At Virat Kohli By Recalling Verbal Duel In 2014 Test In Australia

Australian opening batsman David Warner has been making headlines off late due to the TikTok videos that have helped him garner a massive following on social media. Recently, the SRH captain crossed 89 million views on the TikTok platform where he started posting regularly since April 2020. The hard-hitting Australian opener is known for his light-hearted banter with teammates and opponents alike. David Warner posted a throwback picture from India's tour of Australia in 2014 where he can be seen arguing with Indian captain Virat Kohli along with one comical caption.

Also Read | David Warner thanks fans for 89 million views on Tiktok since April 18 debut; watch video

David Warner TikTok compilation

Also Read | Virat Kohli on TikTok? David Warner drops huge hint

David Warner pokes fun at Virat Kohli by recalling 2014 verbal duel in Australia

Also Read | David Warner's SRH beat Virat Kohli's RCB to win first IPL title on May 29, 2016: Watch

David Warner posted the above picture on his official Instagram handle with a comical caption that proved to be a huge hit amongst his followers. Warner hinted that Virat Kohli might not be entering the TikTok arena anytime soon but hoped to face-off against his long-time rival on the cricket pitch, sooner rather than later. Warner, who has over 5000 runs in the ODI format for Australia, was involved in a heated exchange with Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan during the 2014 home Test series against India as seen in the picture above.

In fact, Australia captain Steve Smith also joined in on the argument which ICC umpire Ian Gould later on described as a 'war'. Ian Gould further opined that the 2014 Adelaide incident is what spurred Australia on towards the infamous ball-tampering scandal at Cape Town in 2018.

David Warner TikTok antics leaves fans in splits

The David Warner TikTok journey is going strong for now as the SRH player continues to post regularly on the Chinese app. David Warner thanked his fans after they recently helped him cross the 89 million milestone on the TikTok app. The SRH captain is seen dancing to popular Bollywood numbers 'Sheila ki jawaani', 'Romulo', and 'Mind Blown' in the video. In the video below, David Warner can also be seen flaunting his SRH jersey to thank his Indian supporters.

Also Read | David Warner TikTok epic fail at trying 'life hack' at home in latest video: Watch

David Warner TikTok tribute to SRH fans

Also Read | Brad Hogg says Virat Kohli is a better limited-overs batsman than Rohit Sharma, here's why