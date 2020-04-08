David Warner Does Weighlifting And Running At Home With Daughter; Watch Video

The coronavirus lockdown has kept cricketers away from the field and with cricket action not starting anytime soon, players are spending time with their families at home. Australian opener and SRH skipper David Warner has been showing snippets from his downtime on social media. Recently, David Warner shared a video in which he was seen taking sprints at home while carrying his daughter on his shoulders.

David Warner latest post while entertaining his daughter

In the latest video posted by SRH skipper David Warner on his Instagram handle, the cricketer can be seen carrying his daughter on his shoulders and running in the house. The video is a great idea from David Warner to fathers who want to entertain their children while in self-quarantine. Here's David Warner's latest post

The SRH skipper, who has been giving regular updates about his daily activities, has been asking fans to take proper precautions and safety measures during the time of coronavirus. David Warner was last seen in action for Australia during the only ODI match between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground last month. The series was called off after the first game owing to the increasing coronavirus threat.

David Warner takes COV-Head Challenge

Apart from spending time with family, David Warner recently took up the COV-Head Challenge in which he nominated Virat Kohli to shave his head. The SRH skipper took up the challenge to make donations in order to help the National Health Services (NHS) back in Australia. David Warner nominated his Australian teammates Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Joe Burns, Australian golfer Travis Smyth, English journalist Piers Morgan and Team India captain Virat Kohli.

IPL 2020: David Warner to lead SRH

Recently, SRH once again named David Warner as their skipper for the IPL 2020, replacing Kane Williamson. The chance for David Warner to lead SRH in IPL 2020 is in doubt with recent reports suggesting that after the IPL 2020 postponed news, the tournament could well end up being scrapped post the April 15 deadline. According to multiple reports, the stakeholders are also looking at the September-November 2020 window if the tournament is cancelled.