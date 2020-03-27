David Warner Trolls Opening Partner Aaron Finch For Calling Him 'worst Flight Partner'

In wake of the ongoing worldwide crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, all major cricketing events like several bilateral contests and Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) have been either halted, postponed or cancelled altogether. The IPL 2020, originally slated to commence on March 29, was recently postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) until further notice. Several top Australian cricketers like David Warner, Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins among others were scheduled to represent their respective franchises in the highly-anticipated two-month event.

Aaron Finch and David Warner engage in banter

As the threat of the contagious coronavirus continues to loom, the fate of IPL 2020 remains to be undecided as of now. Since the cricketers are enjoying a rare break from the game, several top stars can now be more actively seen within social media circles. Similarly, Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch took to Twitter on Friday and engaged with his followers through an interactive question-and-answer session. Among the many questions hurled at the attacking opening batsman, one such Twitter user asked Finch who are the best and worst flight partners in the Australian cricket team.

@AaronFinch5 best seat partner and worst seat partner during flight from Australian Team — Shirish Pathak (@pshirish24) March 27, 2020

While the right-handed batsman named Josh Hazlewood as the best flight partner, he comically picked his opening partner David Warner as the worst travelling companion. He cited the reason that Warner never “shuts up” during a flight. Warner himself took note of the tweet and replied Finch in an equally hilariously manner.

Worse: @davidwarner31 he never shuts up

Best: Josh Hazelwood, never talks 😂😂 https://t.co/NYTFGATMtQ — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) March 27, 2020

@davidwarner31 love him or hate him he’s a ripper when you get to know him 😂😂😂 https://t.co/j3LBe0bMgc — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 27, 2020

David Warner and Aaron Finch in IPL 2020 and IPL postponed

Before the IPL 2020 got postponed due to the threat of coronavirus, David Warner was set to reprise his captaincy role for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the upcoming season. The SRH franchise retained the three-time Orange Cap-winner for ₹12 crore during the IPL 2020 trading window. Meanwhile, Aaron Finch was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL 2020 auction for a lucrative deal of ₹4.40 crore.

