David Warner Injury Update: Justin Langer Provides The Latest On Australian Opener

David Warner is one of the most prominent names missing from the ongoing India vs Australia test series. The southpaw who suffered a groin injury during the limited-overs series against India had to miss the first two Tests in Adelaide and Melbourne. Now, according to a recent development, Warner is likely to miss the third Test match as well that is set to be played in Sydney from January 7-11.

ALSO READ | Ind vs Aus live: Steve Smith's dismissal off Jasprit Bumrah draws funny reactions

Aus vs Ind 2020: Justin Langer gives David Warner injury update

While speaking to Ricky Ponting on Channel 7, Australian head coach Justin Langer said that there's no-one more professional than Warner and he's doing everything possible to get fit in time. Langer further said that that they saw Warner bat the day before the India vs Australia Boxing Day test and added that he's batting again at the MCG on Monday. Langer assured that in terms of his batting, Warner is doing fine, however, he still has some trouble with his groin which can be a cause of concern considering how dynamic he is.

ALSO READ | Ind vs Aus live: Fans delighted as Ajinkya Rahane notches up his 12th Test century

The Australian head coach opined that they are hopeful that Warner will be fit in time as they have still got a few more days to the next Test match. Langer also said that Warner batted very well yesterday in the nets, is moving well and is as enthusiastic as ever. Lauding Warner's energy and passion for the game, Langer said that the southpaw will leave no stone unturned to get out onto the ground. He further said that Warner is currently having a bit of trouble running at full speed but when he gets back and feels confident with it, he'll undoubtedly come back into the team. Langer reiterated that they'll just monitor him for now and are hopeful that he will be back soon.

Warner's absence is certainly being felt by the Aussies. Currently, the Australian opening pair of Matthew Wade and Joe Burns has failed to put on big runs for their side. If Warner returns, Wade could very well go down the order in place of Travis Head or Cameron Green.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia Test series: 1st Test sees 5% more views on television vis-a-vis 2018-19 tour

On the other hand, young opener Will Pucovski, who was set to make his debut in the first Test was ruled out of the first two Tests of the Aus vs Ind 2020 Test series after he suffered a concussion during a warm-up game against India A. The southpaw is likely to replace Burns who clearly struggled in the ongoing India vs Australia Boxing Day test as he registered paltry scores of 0 and 4.

Ind vs Aus 2nd Test score update

Australia's scoreboard reads 133/6 at stumps on Day 3 with the hosts leading by just two runs. Cameron Green and Pat Cummins are at the crease batting on 17 and 15 respectively. While the Australian tail will look to set a competitive total for India, the visitors will want to wrap the Australian innings quickly. The India vs Australia live streaming of Day 4 will commence at 5:00 AM (IST).

ALSO READ | Sydney to host '2' India vs Australia Tests despite latest COVID-19 outbreak in NSW?

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.