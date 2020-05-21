David Warner Recreates Iconic Fox 20th Century Intro Music In Latest TikTok Video: Watch

Australian opener David Warner is making the most of his free time with his family during the coronavirus lockdown. From recreating famous Punjabi songs with his family to making numerous TikTok videos, the 33-year-old is doing it all. David Warner recently recreated the famous Fox 20th century intro music in a TikTok video and it looks like he nailed it to perfection.

The TikTok video also features his wife and his daughter. David Warner posted the hilarious video on his social media platforms and his fans across the world are enjoying every bit of it. SRH skipper David Warner captioned the photo by tagging his wife Candice in it.

Also Read | David Warner Pulls Off 'Thor' Act In Style In Avengers-inspired TikTok Video: Watch

David Warner TikTok video features recreating Fox 20th century intro

Also Read | David Warner Dances With Family On Popular Punjabi Song In Latest TikTok Video: Watch

David Warner TikTok video: SRH skipper continues to impress fans

David Warner has managed to win many fans while playing for the IPL franchise SRH. David Warner TikTok's followers are vastly Indian. David Warner recently surprised his Hyderabad fans by making a special dance video to wish Telugu cinema's superstar Jr NTR. David Warner can be seen grooving to one of Jr NTR's famous songs with his wife.

The video went viral within no time and SRH fans were left in awe of the Australian. However, fans are demanding more of such videos from the left-handed opener. David Warner was expected to lead SRH once again in the IPL after being dropped as the captain of the side in 2018 due to the 'Sandpapergate' incident in South Africa in 2018, which resulted in him getting banned for the game for a year. Warner is amongst the IPL's most accomplished batsmen and leaders, having won the IPL 2016 title with SRH and the Orange Cap thrice as well.

Also Read | David Warner Dresses Up As Baahubali In A Hilarious TikTok Video; Watch

IPL star David Warner dances on "Pakka Local" while wishing Jr NTR

Also Read | Rashid Khan Does NOT Include Virat Kohli, David Warner In 3 Toughest Batsmen To Bowl To