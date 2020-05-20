David Warner Pulls Off 'Thor' Act In Style In Avengers-inspired TikTok Video: Watch

Australian opener David Warner came back last year from the 12-month ban post the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal in some fashion, winning the Allan Border Medal for being the country's best cricketer in 2019. However, with all forms of competitive cricket currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the globe, David Warner has found a new way to keep himself busy - Posting TikTok videos on social media.

David Warner, along with his wife and two daughters, have been entertaining themselves and his fans with some innovative TikTok videos in recent weeks. The most recent TikTok video features David Warner as the iconic Norse God 'Thor' from the Avengers movie series. “Acting horrible but result pretty good thoughts?? #fun #cricket,” wrote the left-handed batsman while sharing the video.

The noticeable part of the video was the action of Warner roaring after summoning his bat followed by lightning graphics emerging in the background. The only change between Thor and Warner is that instead of a hammer, Warner has a bat in his hand. But the way David Warner hits balls out of the park, one would think he bats with a hammer after all. Co-incidentally, Chris Hemsworth (who plays the role of Thor in the MCU), is also of Australian descent. The Warners are keeping themselves busy while staying indoors and following social distancing guidelines.

Following the one-year ban by Cricket Australia, David Warner was supposed to make a return to the IPL this season with his beloved Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise. However, the current coronavirus situation means that Warner will have to wait a while longer before making his IPL comeback amid much-expected fanfare. SRH captain David Warner has 4706 runs from 126 IPL matches averaging at 43.17, making him one of the most accomplished batsmen in the tournament's history.

