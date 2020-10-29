David Warner Leads 'Indian-style' Cake Smashing During 34th Birthday Celebrations: Watch

With the 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League inching closer towards its business end, the intensity amongst the teams has seen an exponential rise as they battle it out to finish in the top four. Hyderabad's clash against Delhi on Tuesday was of utmost importance for the franchise as their fortunes depended on it. The franchise outplayed Delhi and claimed a clinical 88-run victory to keep their hopes alive in the Dream11 IPL 2020. They were ecstatic after the win and the players celebrated their triumphant win.

David Warner involved in cake-smashing celebration on 34th birthday

The Hyderabad skipper David Warner led from the front as he slammed a remarkable half-century to set the tone for the match. The team celebrated their captain's birthday and their comprehensive victory by cutting a cake at their team hotel. Soon after star performers David Warner, Rashid Khan and Wriddhiman Saha cut the cake, youngsters of the team jumped in to smash it on the birthday boy's face.

ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri Roasted On Twitter For Advice To Suryakumar Yadav After Match-winning Knock

In a video shared by the Hyderabad team on their social media accounts, a fun battle can be seen between Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem and others. David Warner's face was fully covered with the cake and the southpaw was seen running after his teammates for retribution. He did not even spare veteran Muthaiah Muralidharan, who is the team's bowling coach.

David Warner Dream11 IPL stats

The Australian has had a wonderful season with the bat. The swashbuckling left-hander has amassed 436 runs in 12 matches in Dream11 IPL 2020. The batsman has three half-centuries to his name and has an impressive strike-rate of 134.56. Warner is placed third in the list of top run-getters of the season. Only KL Rahul (595) and Shikhar Dhawan (471) have more runs than David Warner in Dream11 IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | Brett Lee Questions On-field Umpire For 'helping' Hyderabad In DRS Call During Delhi Game

David Warner net worth

As per gossipgist.com, the David Warner net worth figure is estimated to be around ₹74.40 crore ($10 million). The David Warner net worth details comprises of his total earnings from Cricket Australia for representing the country in all the three formats. The cricketer makes ₹12.50 crore per season in the Indian Premier League and has also featured in Bangladesh Premier League, Caribbean Premier League and the Big Bash League.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Pays Tribute To Nation's Police Force For Leading COVID-19 Fight: Watch

The star batsman also earns from his various brand endorsements. One of his endorsement deals includes his signing with Spartan Sports in 2018. After playing with Gray-Nicholls bat for almost a decade, Warner is now a Spartan ambassador. Over the years, Warner has had associations with brands like KFC, ASICS, Toyota, LG and Pepsi.

David Warner age

The cricketer celebrated his 34th birthday on Tuesday. David Warner's wife, Candice Warner, is a former Australian professional ironwoman. The couple has three adorable daughters.

Disclaimer: The above David Warner net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: 'He Must Wait His Turn,' Says Delhi Source on Prithvi Shaw Getting Another Game

Image source: Hyderabad team Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.