Virender Sehwag Pays Tribute To Nation's Police Force For Leading COVID-19 Fight: Watch

Ex-Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who has made a name for himself for his swashbuckling batting performances, is back in the limelight with his social media show Viru Ki Baithak. Fans of the cricketer have showered immense love on the show, where the former India player shares his perspectives on Dream11 IPL 2020 matches. Known to be a very jovial person, Sehwag also adds a tinge of humour to his analysis, which has made the show a superhit among the masses.

Virender Sehwag's special tribute for the country's police force

In the latest episode of his show, Sehwag donned the iconic Indian police uniform. In a newly introduced segment, in which the 42-year-old takes questions from his fans, he spoke very highly of the nation's police force. The Najafgarh-born cricketer commended the force for working towards helping the citizens selflessly during the pandemic.

Virender Sehwag asks for an Australian ticket for Suryakumar Yadav

Speaking on the much talked about clash between Mumbai and Bangalore, Virender Sehwag lauded Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe for providing the team with a flying start. He also pointed out that Virat Kohli was visibly struggling to time the ball, and his early dismissal proved to be a concern for the team. Sehwag appreciated Mumbai speedster Jasprit Bumrah for bowling a double-wicket maiden. The 26-year-old fast bowler dismissed Shivam Dube and the well-set Devdutt Padikkal in the 17th over, without leaking a single run.

On Mumbai's successful chase, Virender Sehwag described the importance of Suryakumar Yadav's innings. Despite a decent start, Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock were dismissed in quick succession, and the onus was on Suryakumar Yadav to see his side through in the crucial encounter. With Saurabh Tiwary falling cheaply too, Sehwag opined that Yadav anchored the innings exceedingly well and his knock of 79* helped Mumbai trump Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. He was also seen asking about a ticket to Australia, presumably a reference to Suryakumar Yadav's India snub.

Responding to a fan's question regarding Sam Curran's future in the Dream11 IPL, Sehwag compared the English all-rounder to a diamond. He feels the 22-year-old's services have been utilized effectively by the Chennai think tank in all the departments. The same will reap more benefits in the coming seasons for the franchise, as his Dream11 IPL 2020 stint is bound to make him a better cricketer.

