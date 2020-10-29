Ravi Shastri Roasted On Twitter For Advice To Suryakumar Yadav After Match-winning Knock

Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been in terrific form in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 in the UAE. The right-hander has impressed the cricketing community with his brilliant batting and exceptional strokeplay. Considering the kind of staggering form he is in, everyone was expecting Yadav to it to the India squad for Australia tour. However, the Mumbai cricketer was overlooked once again as selectors didn't include him in either of the three squads.

Fans slam Ravi Shastri for asking Suryakumar Yadav to be patient

The selectors' decision to snub Yadav hasn't gone down well with fans, as well as, several cricketers. Despite being among the runs consistently in the domestic circuit and the Dream11 IPL as well, the talented batsman hasn't been provided with a single opportunity at the international level. The stylish right-hander has now scored 350+ runs in his third consecutive season. He had scored 512 runs in 2018, followed by 424 in 2019 and is currently going strong with 362 runs in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.

In fact, Yadav is Mumbai's top scorer since 2018 ahead of the likes of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya with 1,298 runs to his name in 42 matches. Looking at Yadav's consistency, it is likely that the Mumbai batsman will have another 500+ runs season. Moreover, his records in domestic cricket are extremely impressive.

In 77 first-class games, he has scored 5326 runs at an average of 44.01 with 14 centuries. On the other hand, in List A, Yadav has amassed 2447 runs at an average of 35.26 with two tons and 15 half-centuries.

On Wednesday, Yadav played another belligerent knock and guided his side to a five-wicket win over Virat Kohli's Bangalore. Yadav scored 79 off 43 balls including 10 boundaries and three maximums and was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' for his incredible effort. Courtesy of this win, Mumbai have almost sealed their spot in the playoffs.

After the game was done and dusted, the Twitterati went berserk as they heaped praise on the Mumbai batsman for his excellent batting. Several reactions poured in on Twitter as fans demanded Yadav to be included in the Indian team. Some fans also slammed Indian captain Virat Kohli and the BCCI for overlooking Yadav from India squad for Australia tour.

The Indian men's senior team head coach Ravi Shastri was also in awe of Yadav's performance. The former cricketer took to Twitter and lauded the 30-year old by posting his photo with a witty caption. In the caption, Shastri also asked Yadav to be strong and patient, thus indicating that the Mumbai batsman is in his scheme of things and will surely reap the rewards for his performances.

However, Ravi Shastri's tweet didn't go down well with netizens as they roasted him for not giving Yadav a chance for the Australia tour. A certain section of fans also accused Kohli for 'playing politics'. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

He is already 30. Give him chance or directly say him you are not good enough.. ye patience wali bakchodi mat Kar — Harsh (@perth_169) October 28, 2020

When you mentioned Dube & Sundar, I know you are a harCB fan. Don't worry SKY won't make it to Indian side and RCB quota category players can feel safe like a government job. — Pranjit Sharmah (@PranjitGayle) October 28, 2020

it's not a knock it's a tight slap on BCCI and selectors... No surprised for Rohit's exclusion but very disappointed to see SKY not selecting for Aus Tour. — Neeraj⚡ (@MasterOfChase) October 28, 2020

Abey bhaaad me gyi teri patience. Rahul ko bola Patient reh ke Ranji khelne ko? IPL k basis me Test me select kiya naa? Toh isko T20 me lene me kya dikkat thi? — That Cricket Guy🐼 (@_Vivek_50) October 28, 2020

Stay patient? Ab kya 40 ki umar mein debut kare wo — MM (@bobbygasm_) October 28, 2020

