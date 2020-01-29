"David Warner Makes Me Jealous Because Of His Quick-scoring Abilities," Says Alastair Cook

Former England cricketer Alastair Cook retired as his country’s highest run-getter in Tests. He is also widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in Test history as the right-hander scored 12,472 runs from 161 matches at an average of 45.35. However, Cook recently revealed that he sometimes felt jealous of attacking Australian opening batsman David Warner for his quick-scoring abilities.

Alastair Cook admires David Warner’s quick-scoring abilities

In an interview with a leading England daily, Alastair Cook said that he felt jealous of David Warner because he was someone who could score a fifty in no time. Even though Cook was a prolific run-scorer for his side, the right-hander held a strike-rate of only 46.95.

Alastair Cook added that kids nowadays can play attacking cricket like Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. That was never part of his game. He said that he had to grind out defensive shots ever since his younger days. He acknowledged that even though it is not attractive to watch, the slow batting in Tests helps him.

Apart from enjoying success in the longest format, Alastair Cook boasted of a decent ODI record as well. In 92 ODIs, former English captain scored 3,204 runs at 36.40. Overall, Alastair Cook has 38 international centuries to his credit (33 in Tests and 5 in ODIs).

IPL 2020: David Warner to reprise his key SRH role

During the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) retained David Warner for ₹12 crore. The cricketer will now be accompanied with new SRH recruits like Mitchell Marsh, Virat Singh and Fabian Allen.

