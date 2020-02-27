David Warner Net Worth, Earnings, Endorsements And Return To SRH Captaincy In IPL 2020

Australian cricketer David Warner on Thursday was appointed as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). He will be replacing Kane Williamson, who led the side in the previous two editions. David Warner previously captained SRH in 2017 and led them to the IPL title in 2016. Here is some information about the questions over David Warner net worth and his IPL 2020 salary.

David Warner net worth

According to gossipgist.com, the David Warner net worth is estimated to be $10 million. The David Warner net worth details comprises of his total earnings from Cricket Australia and from his brand endorsements. One of his endorsement deals includes his signing with Spartan Sports in 2018. After playing with Gray-Nicholls bat for almost a decade, Warner is now a Spartan ambassador as he now bats with a Spartan bat.

David Warner IPL 2020 salary

During the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window, David Warner, the Australian opening batsman was retained in the SRH team 2020 for ₹12 crore, i.e. US $1.7 million. He was one of the 18 cricketers retained by the SRH team 2020 for the upcoming IPL 2020 event. The cricketer first represented SRH in IPL 2014 and has been a part of the Orange Army ever since.

David Warner’s track record for SRH ahead of IPL 2020

Having debuted in IPL 2014, David Warner has accumulated 3,271 runs from 71 innings for SRH. The stylish left-hander leads the run-scoring charts for SRH across all seasons and is the only IPL cricketer to have won the coveted Orange Cap thrice in his career. For his run-scoring juggernaut, Warner won the Orange Cap in 2015, 2017 and 2019 seasons.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

