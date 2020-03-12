Tim Paine Reveals His Mother's Advice On Playing Against Virat Kohli; Talks Sledging

Australian Test captain Tim Paine in a recent online show heaped praises on India skipper Virat Kohli as he spoke about the historic Test series in Australia which India won 2-1. It was India’s first Test series win on Australian soil. Kohli scored just one century and one fifty in seven innings although he led India to a historic triumph last year.

Lavishing praise on his Indian counterpart, Paine highlighted Virat Kohli's popularity all over and termed him best player in the world at the moment.

“India is such a big country. Virat Kohli is so popular over there that he has become a sort of a global superstar. Wherever he goes, there are just people. They are just around him. Outstanding player. Probably the best player in the world at the moment. Well, I just remember watching him in the nets. They put that footage out pre-series and he was absolutely smacking them,” Tim Paine said.

Furthermore, Paine also revealed the advice from his mother to dismiss Virat Kohli, who was the number one Test batsman when the series was going on.

“And I was sort of thinking that, ‘how are we going to get this bloke out.’ And mum being mum just said, oh, he’s only another person. I said, Oh, OK, Mum, thanks, that’s good advice. That’s gonna help us get him out. Isn’t it?,” stated Tim Paine.

Kohli and Tim Paine will be up against each other once again later this year when India visits Australia for a four-match test series.

Paine's war of words with Skipper Kohli

Tim Paine further recalled his war of words with Virat Kohli during the Test series in 20189-19. Paine said Kohli tried to rile him up by calling him a ‘part-time captain’. Narrating the incident, Paine said,

“I was just sitting and watching him and he gave few of our guys send-offs. The plan was not to talk to him when he was batting. When we were batting, its kinds of up to the individual they want to do. And I sort of just had enough and thought you also have to stand up for yourselves and stand up for your teammates. And that was one of the reasons. I just thought I am the captain it is my turn now. I have to stand up and show him that we were here for the fight."

